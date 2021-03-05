Bactericides Market Projections & Growth Status Analyzed During 2018 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Bactericides market is witnessing greater applicability for bactericides in the market for its increasing benefits in the foliar feeding and soil treatment. Moreover, the need for effective solutions for better soil protection is expected to foster the demand growth witnessed by the bactericides market. The use of bactericides is expected to grow significantly owing to the demand for cleaner, safer, and secure crops that require good soil health. With the authorization of the European Commission for the use of copper compounds such as copper sulphate as bactericides and fungicides in organic farming, is expected to open new doors of possibilities in the bactericides market.

Bactericides Help Fight Walnut Blight

Apart from its existing advances, the bactericides are being studied for their contribution in dealing with the blight disease in the walnut orchards. Kasumin bactericide is an ultimate solution for dealing with this disease in walnuts. These bactericides are useful in controlling blight, which otherwise could have a negative impact on the fruit growers. Apart from walnut blight, the bactericide help tackle diseases in the pome fruit growers and also helps in effective cherry production. The bactericides market is, therefore, expected to grow significantly with improved bactericides developed by the bactericides market players.

Global Bactericides Market- Overview

The pesticide industry has witnessed significant transformation in the past few years, in terms of methods used for crop protection. The surge in demand for food, fueled by the increasing population has resulted in the ever-increasing strain on the agricultural sector. In countries with high population growth, there is a threat to people from food insecurity. Food security is one of the key factors driving the growth of global bactericides market during the forecast period. Bactericide is a chemical that kills and prevents the growth of agricultural bacteria. Change in climatic conditions is one of the key contributors to the increase in lifespan of bacteria, which in turn is expected to generate more demand for bactericides. In addition to bacteria, insects and nutrient levels of soil etc. also affect the growth of crops. Moreover, growing awareness towards health and food security are also contributing to the growth of bactericides market globally.

Global Bactericides Market- Segmentation

The global market for bactericides has been segmented on the basis of form, application, and crop type.

On the basis of form, global bactericides market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

Gas

On the basis of application, global bactericides market has been segmented as:

Foliar Feeding

Soil Treatment

Foliar feeding is one of the common application of bactericides. Overuse of bactericides results in the reduction of nutrient levels. Soil treatment is done to regain its nutrients.

On the basis of crop type, global bactericides market has been segmented as:

Food Crops (wheat, rice, maize, millets, barley etc.)

Plantation Crops (coffee, tea, rubber etc.)

Cash Crops (tobacco, sugarcane, cotton, oilseeds etc.)

Horticulture Crops (fruits and vegetables)

Global Bactericides Market- Drivers & Restraints

The bactericides market has been segmented on the basis of crop type. Among crop type, food crop is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to its growing demand as a result of an increase in population globally. Recently, the focus of agriculture industry has shifted towards the security of crops from bacteria. Farmers around the globe need to increase crop production, by improving productivity on existing agricultural lands by using bactericides to kill bacteria. Bactericides prevent crops from bacteria, fungi etc. Increasing awareness regarding health has resulted in burgeoning demand for food and horticulture crops, which has led to creation of opportunities for global bactericides market. Application of bactericides provides better crop yield and distribution of obtained output. Development of non-toxic and safe alternatives such as bio-farming is restraining the bactericides market. Factors mentioned above are expected to bolster the growth of global bactericides market during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, there are factors which might hamper the growth of the market for bactericides. One of the factors is the stringent government rules and regulations against environmental pollution. The overuse of bactericides affects nutrient levels of soil which ultimately reduces the fertility of land and also affects the quality of crops. Another factor is the high cost of bactericides, which renders them unaffordable for farmers.

Global Bactericides Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the bactericides market has been divided into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific region, with a major chunk of its revenue generation from agriculture & allied sector is expected to dominate the global bactericides market. Countries such as China and India are expected to spearhead the global bactericides market.

Global Bactericides Market: Key Players

Following are some of the key market players operating in the global bactericides market- Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Bayer Crop Science AG, Nufarm Limited, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., American Vanguard Corporation, PI Industries, Aries Agro Ltd., Biostadt India Limited, Fmc Corporation, Coromandel International etc. Moreover, many local and unorganized market players are also expected to contribute to the global bactericides market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

