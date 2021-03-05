Plant Activator Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018 to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Plant Activator Market to Grow Significantly Over the Coming Decade

The plant activator market is gaining greater importance with the growing need for effective growth of plants and better health of the soil. The plant activator is being widely used in the agricultural sector to ensure better production of grains, fruits and vegetables, resulting in better end-use crops for the consumers. The plant activator market continues to expand with its wide variety application in sprays and treatments. The growth attained by plant activator usage is boosting more research and development for improved products which are safe for the end user.

The ability of a plant activator to improve the plant’s defense from the climatic and environmental changes and its ability to foster greater taste and look of the fruits and vegetables is contributing to the increasing revenue of the plant activator market. This is further driving the manufacturers towards new improved alternatives in the plant activator product range which are free of synthetic chemicals and safe near children. The plant activator market is expected to expand with a rapid pace over the coming years owing to the growing use of a plant activator for the effective stimulation of plant growth.

Global Plant Activator Market Outlook

According to FAOSTAT, the total agricultural production has trebled owing to the rise in demand for vegetables and fruits around the world. Moreover, the rise in vegan population has been triggering robust demand for vegetable, especially from the food processing industry. Farmers and cultivators now endure the challenge to cater to the rising demand for the product and provide a balanced supply-demand trend. Taking this factor into consideration, cultivators are now using equipment’s and even solutions to cater to the demand. One such technology that is being used is the plant activator which helps in defense mechanism against pathogens and other such germs and ultimately optimizing crop health and growth.

Global Plant Activator Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Supply of food products and making use of precious water and nutrient resources, communities increasingly value sustainable food production. However, this needs to be carried out in a safe manner in order to maximize public health gains and environmental benefits. Food safety is one of the rising concerns in today’s world which has been making the cultivators and manufacturers to adopt safety precautions and methods during the processing of any of food. Plant activators carry out several critical functions. Plant activator enhances high resistance mechanism against various kind of pathogens and germs. Plant activator also contributes to improving nutrient use efficiency triggering the faster growth of plants and crops.

Global Plant Activator: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Plant Activator market has been segmented as –

Biological plant activator

Chemical plant activator

On the basis of type, the global Plant Activator market has been segmented as –

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereal & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turf & Ornamental

On the basis of the form, the global Plant Activator market has been segmented as –

Plant Activator – Powder

Plant Activator – Paste

Plant Activator – Liquid

On the basis of the application, the global Plant Activator market has been segmented as –

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Global Plant Activator Market: Key Takeaway

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the higher consumption rate of plant activator which is attributable to large-scale agricultural practices carried out in the region.

Map of Technologies and its Maturity phase in the agricultural sector

Global Plant Activator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Plant Activator market are Syngenta, Isagro, BASF, Gowan Company LLC, NutriAg Inc., Eagle Plant Protect Pvt Ltd, Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd, Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd., Certis USA, Arysta Lifescience among othersGlobal Plant Activator Market: Key Players

Key Trends: Global Plant Activator Market

Major shareholding companies have been strategizing on innovation by coming up with different unique types of Plant Activator catering to the varying preference of target customers. Moreover, the plant activator companies have been stressing on its distribution base in the market

Global Plant Activator Market: Key Developments

In the year 2017, Isagro, signed an agreement to exclusively distribute Taegro© 2 Biofungicide in the United States and Canada.

In the year 2013, Gowan USA, took over the e-distribution of certain strategic products from Isagro USA. The distribution agreement initially included the following products: BADGE® X2, BADGE® SC, KENTAN® DF, METTLE ®, EMINENT® TENET ®, SIAPTON ®, and registration pending AFFIANCETM.

In the year 2017, Syngenta launched a new seed treatment fungicide, PLENARIS™.

Opportunities for Plant Activator Market Participants

In the global Plant Activator market, Asia-pacific region has witnessed higher proportion of agricultural practices that are being carried out is large scale. Owing to the continuous evolution of agricultural methods adopted by farmers and cultivators provides an instant opportunity for plant activator manufacturers to receive higher traction for its products. Moreover, the confluence of factors such as the rise in the number of global vegan population and rising concern over food safety sights an opportunity for plant activator market in the global stage.

