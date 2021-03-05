Deproteinized Whey Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2028| PhilChema, Davis feed

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The deproteinized whey market continues to be driven by the proclivity for clean flavors and strong disfavor for objectionable off-flavors. The utilization of deproteinized whey is found across a multitude of applications, ranging from dairy to nutritional products.

The rising permeation of deproteinized whey as an economic source of dairy solids is boosting the growth of deproteinized whey market. Moreover, the use of deproteinized whey as a viable alternative to sweet whey powder, for low mineral and high lactose content requirement, is likely to rev up the growth potential of deproteinized whey market.

The minimum fat content in deproteinized whey boosts its popularity in the food processing industry, driving the growth of deproteinized whey market. In addition to that, the convenience of using deproteinized whey as a viable alternative of lactose is also likely to spur revenues of deproteinized whey market.

The growing demand from animal feed is also likely to be one of the key revenue levers of the deproteinized whey market. Deproteinized whey is also being highly sought in the manufacture of dry mixes, creating latent business opportunities for aspiring players of deproteinized whey market. Manufacturers in the deproteinized whey market are vying to get certifications from prominent authorities, in a bid to attain long-term customer retention.

Market Outlook

The beneficial functional properties offered by deproteinized whey powder is a key driver for the market growth over the forecast period. Deproteinized whey is being increasingly used in the bakery industry due to its versatility and ability to enhance flavor, texture and shelf life of end products. Deproteinized whey powder can also be used in a wide range of bakery and confectionery products. Currently, deproteinized whey production in the dairy industry is dominated by North American and European companies and many major firms have preserved a large variety of starter cultures.

Reasons for Covering this Title

A highly versatile product, Deproteinized whey improves flavor, color, and texture of the dairy solids. Deproteinized whey is free-flowing, soluble and incorporates very easily into food and beverage applications. Deproteinized Whey is produced from fresh sweet whey with controlled processing conditions. A considerable amount of protein is taken put from whey as result of which the finished dry product contains up to 60-85% lactose as a major ingredient. Deproteinized whey is manufactured from the basic sweet dairy by a process of ultra-Filtration. Deproteinized Whey consists of 4% protein, 70-85% lactose, 5% of maximum moisture has a moderate pH value of 6.0, 1% of fat, 9% ash. The expected shelf life of Deproteinized whey is 12 months.

Deproteinized Whey Market: Key Segments

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into 70%, 83% and 85% Deproteinized whey powder. 60% and 70% Deproteinized whey powders are preferred for use in the bakery industry and dietary supplements. Deproteinized whey is used in bakery products as the main constituent for the reduction of salt content and also due to its excellent sensory profile. The increasing demand for Deproteinized whey powder ingredient is closely tied to growing demand for the alternative for breast milk. Deproteinized whey is also currently used in many Infant foods by manufacturers. This segment is gaining significant popularity among consumers in the various region due to low mineral and ash content. Moreover being rich in whey proteins and lactose. 80% Deproteinized whey a widely consumed product type, due to which manufacturers developing and launching new and innovative products in this segment. Revenue from the related segment is expected to expand at a favorable CAGR of over the forecast period

Global Deproteinized Whey Concentrates Market: Segmentation

Analyzing the Deproteinized Whey market share on the basis of product on Lactose concentration, application and region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation by Lactose Concentration

85% concentration

83% concentration

70% concentration

Market Segmentation by Application

Dairy Products

Beverages

Dry Mixes

Prepared food

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Deproteinized Whey market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Modern Trade Departmental Store Online Stores Others



Global Deproteinized Whey Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Deproteinized Whey Concentrates market includes Eccofeed, Davis feed , Vitusa, Agropur Ingredients, Graham Chemical, UGA group, PhilChema, Saputo Ingredients, Lynn Diary, Ace International and Hoogwegt among others.

Deproteinized Whey Market: Key Developments

Manufacturers are launching variants of Deproteinized Whey Powder as an Ingredient in order to cater to the evolving needs of customers related to various health concerns and increasing demand for healthy food.

Innovation in Deproteinized Whey market: Companies are focusing on enhancing production capacity and innovating rapidly to offer products that are high in nutrients, offer balanced tastes and remain fresh for longer periods. Manufacturers are also innovating in terms of Deproteinized whey powder packaging.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Deproteinized Whey Market

Increased use of various high-added value dairy products owing. Increasing demand for dairy-deficit regions driving Deproteinized whey powder imports. Increasing demand for healthy alternatives as opposed to infant food formulas with synthetic ingredients as well as demand in the food industry as an additive in an added factor for the growth of Deproteinized whey market. Rising incidence of lactation issues in women causes Deproteinized whey market to grow. Deproteinized whey powder ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global Deproteinized whey powder market.

The APEJ region contributes a considerable portion to the global Deproteinized Whey market and is also likely to reflect significant growth over the forecast period in the Deproteinized whey and whey protein market, making it a lucrative market to invest. North America and Europe are estimated to lead the global Deproteinized Whey market, the region still has a demand to absorb additional supply. Predominantly the Eastern Europe is expected mature, which is likely to happen at the late stages of the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the key product types, sources, nature, applications and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

