Crampon Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2018 to 2028

Used to improve mobility during ice climbing, crampon is growing in popularity with increasing number of adventure seekers. Rising indulgence in outdoor activities, especially ice climbing and mountaineering, has been driving the demand for crampon. Manufacturers are putting efforts to provide product innovation and develop specialized crampons such as ski crampons for ski mountaineering on hard snow and ice. Owing to growing participation in ice climbing and mountaineering, many adrenaline junkies are turning to ice ski guiding as a potential career which may influence significant growth of the crampon market in the coming years.

In addition to ice climbing and mountaineering, alpine tourism and other adventure tourism are gaining increasing momentum in the recent times which is expected to boost growth of the crampon market. The crampon market in North America and Europe is likely to contribute major revenue due to concentration of market players. Asia Pacific is expected to be fast-growing market for crampon, owing to high spending capabilities of population in emerging economies on the coattails of increasing disposable income which have influenced the adoption of various adventure activities. Emergence of various crampon options suitable for applications such as climbing vertical ice surfaces and snow-walking is the key trends of crampon market.

Global Crampon Market: Snapshot

A crampon is typically fastened to a footwear while treading snow covered terrains for greater mobility. It is mainly used by mountaineers. There are different kinds of products currently available in the global crampon market to suit various needs of the adrenaline junkies. For example, there are the ultralight strap-on crampons meant for super light hiking boots. Then there are rigid-soled boots for mountaineering and ice climbing.

The global crampon market is set to grow as more products are launched owing to the increasing thrust on product development and with an increasing number of people taking to adventures. A substantial fillip to the global crampon market is also being provided by the online ecommerce platforms. They make it easier for buyers to compare products and prices.

However, posing a challenge to the global crampon market’s growth is the increasing availability of alternatives such as microspikes. The latter help facilitate easy movement on flat icy surfaces. Further, microspikes steal a march over crampons since they require reduced maintenance.

The global crampon market is a highly regulated one as producers need to meet various standards stipulated by relevant bodies and obtain certain certifications to their products as well. This is serving to slow growth slightly.

Hiked Participation in Mountaineering and Ice Climbing to Drive the Growth of the Crampons Market

The Outdoor Industry Association, a non-profit organization, conducted a research on outdoor recreation participation in the U.S. in 2016. The report states that the number of Americans participating in outdoor activities increased by around 2 million to reach 144.4 million by the end of 2016 within one year. Also, Americans who participated in outdoor activities embarked upon around 77 outings per American in 2015, and the number increased up to 83 outings per American in 2016. As crampons are among the most important mountaineering and ice climbing equipment, increasing popularity of these outdoor recreation activities is augmenting the growth of the crampons market. The number of Americans participating in mountaineering and ice or traditional climbing increased from 2.5 million to 2.7 million in a year, by the end of 2016.

Increasing needs for maintaining fitness and indulgence in adventure sports activities are the primary factors that are boosting the participation in outdoor recreation activities. Rising health concerns are leading to an escalating number of consumers participating in health-benefitting fitness activities like ice climbing or alpine climbing. Increasing participation of young adults across the word in ice climbing and mountaineering, which is driven by rising health consciousness is boosting demand for crampons across the world. The emergence of various ice climbing competition further boosts demand for crampons across the world. With the growing demand for a variety of crampons used for ice climbing and mountaineering, the crampons market is witnessing healthy growth.

Crampons with CE and UIAA Certifications to Witness More Demand

Crampons play an important role in ice climbing and mountaineering activities. There are some international organizations that authorize the manufacturing and distribution of various ice climbing equipment such as ice axe and crampons. The UIAA – International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation have established UIAA Standards for climbing equipment that are ‘globally recognized’ standards. All the manufacturers and distributors in the crampons must comply with the safety regulations and standards developed by the UIAA. Also, the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) regulated the manufacturing processes and distribution of crampons in European markets as well as in other key markets in the world. Getting CE certification can help manufacturers and distributors to capture more lucrative sales opportunities in the crampons market.

To improve the safety and reliability of various climbing equipment, leading manufacturers in the crampons market are focusing on gaining important certifications. Various climbing organizations such as International Ski Mountaineering Federation and the UIAA organize climbing competitions, which only approve the use of certified crampons. With the increasing awareness of standards and demand for certified crampons, leading manufacturers are focusing mainly on complying with necessary international standards such as UIAA and CE standards. Gaining these certifications and complying with these international standards is helping manufacturers in the crampons market to boost their sales in the global market.

Dynamic Needs of Consumers to Influence Crampon Manufacturers’ Strategies

On slick surfaces such as ice-covered rocks and snow-covered slopes, crampons help to provide necessary ground traction and prevent from sinking down in the snow. Owing to the importance of the reliability of crampons, consumers are making the decision of purchasing crampons more critically. Depending on its various applications such as snow-walking and climbing vertical ice surfaces, consumers are choosing flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid crampons. Also, the material used for manufacturing crampons plays an important role in the purchasing decisions of consumers. Manufacturers are making use of steel and aluminum to make crampons to add various benefits to crampons such as corrosion resistance, durability, and usability.

Manufacturers are integrating crampons with anti-balling systems or antibott plates, which are additional plates that prevent snow or ice balls forming up under the climbers’ shoes. Also, the choice of consumers’ footwear and crampon bindings are important factors that make an impact on the consumers’ decisions of purchasing crampons. Nevertheless, growing availability of the alternatives of crampons such as microspikes may affect the crampons sales and growth of the crampons market. Microspikes replace crampons while walking on flat icy surfaces. Also, as microspikes need less maintenance, demand for crampons among consumers participating in climbing as an outdoor recreation activity.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

