Professional Dental Care Market: Increasing Disposable Incomes in Emerging Countries

The growth in professional dental care market is majorly attributed to factors such as increasing small/private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gain for dental practitioners.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the Professional Dental Care Market witnessed moderate growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 961.0 Million by 2021.

Professional Dental Care Market by Type (Toothbrush (Electric, Battery-powered), Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Denture Products, Dental Accessories (Whitening Products, Breath Freshener, Dental Floss, Dental Water Jet)) – Global Forecast to 2021

The toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental dispensing Products market in 2015

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and other professional dental care products. The toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental dispensing Products market in 2015 owing to its wide utilization by the end-users. The toothbrushes market is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period of 2016-2021.

Europe is the largest regional segment for professional dental care market

Europe is the largest regional segment for professional dental care market owing to the well-established dental market. The largest share of this regional segment is driven by the increase in the aging population, rising demand for the advance oral care products, increase in governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and rising awareness about dental hygiene.

However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rising geriatric population, rising awareness about dental hygiene, and increase medical tourism in countries such as India and China.

Leading Companies

The market players, namely, Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), and Unilever plc (U.K.) held the major share of the professional dental care market and will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021. Some of the other players operating in this market are Johnson and Johnson (U.S.), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), Young Innovation Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Sunstar (Japan).