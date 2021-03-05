Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market – Introduction

High consumption of carbohydrate-rich snacks with low nutritional value have posed health threats such as rise in the blood sugar level and obesity among consumers. As a result, consumers have made a paradigm shift towards healthy food products. Non-potato veggie chips are snacks, rich in vitamins and dietary fibers with low sodium content.

Manufacturers operating in the non-potato veggie chips market are expected to gain significant opportunities with the rising demand for gluten-free and non-GMO snacks. In addition, they have been experimenting with various flavors to pave ways for expanding their customer base, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of non-potato veggie chips market.

This Press Release will help you to understand the market Statistics of the APAC Region.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1007

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market – Novel Developments

Key players operating in the non-potato veggie chips market include Calbee, Terra, Beanitos, Food Should Taste Good, Scrubbys, JicaChips, Yum Yum, Sensible Portions Trafo, and Uprooted. Product innovation and flavor have been the key strategies of non-potato veggie chips market manufacturers.

Bare Snacks recently launched baked crunchy veggie chips made from beet, carrot, and sweet-potato. According to the company, the chips are made by using real vegetables without the addition of artificial preservatives or colors. The new product range is devoid of starchy powders and oil, which enhances their nutritional value. The veggie chips are available in sea salt, ranch, barbecue, and vinegar flavors.

Eat Real, based in UK, launched Hummus Chips with sea salt flavor. The chips are produced with natural ingredients and have high nutritional value. Such chips make healthy alternatives to fried snacks and confectionery items. The company believes that such attributes of the snacks will help distinguish the brand from others in the supermarket shelves.

Arjun Foods launched vacuum fried okra chips that are crispy and exotic in taste. These chips are vacuum fried, which helps in scoring well on health and consists of shelf life of about 6 months. The chips are prepared by adding mint seasoning to enhance the flavor of okra chips.

Costco recently launched a healthy alternative to potato chips called Veggie Snacks, which offers three kinds of chips – Garden Veggie Chips, plain Garden Veggie Straws, and Zesty Ranch flavor Garden Veggie Straws. These chips are low in calories and are made from natural ingredients. The product are free from trans fat and artificial preservatives.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1007

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market – Dynamics

Effective Distribution Channels to Influence the Sales of Non-potato Veggie Chips

North America is expected to remain a lucrative region for the growth of the non-potato veggie chips market, on account of high concentration of significant players that cater to the rising demand for non-potato veggie chips among consumers. In addition, technological advancements have also influenced the production and packaging of the food products, which have soared the sales of non-potato veggie chips in the region.

Another driver fortifying the growth of the non-potato veggie chips market in North America is its robust distribution channel. Supermarkets and hypermarkets that provide offers, discounts, and combos are expected to hold promising growth opportunities for the non-potato veggie chips market.

Technology to Play a Pivotal Role in Enhancing the Appeal for Non-potato Veggie Chips

Deeper penetration of technology in the food and beverage industry has introduced newer forms of non-potato veggie chips in for consumers. Advancements in processing and dehydration of vegetables have endured longer shelf life of raw materials for the production of non-potato veggie chips, which has further made the non-potato veggie chips affordable for consumers.

Manufacturers have also started leveraging technologies to bring innovation in the packaging of non-potato veggie chips, which are appealing, informative, convenient to grab, and environment-friendly. As a result of which the non-potato veggie chips market is predicted to remain strong in the forthcoming years.

To receive an extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1007

Reasons for Covering this Title

The critical success factors influencing the growth of Non-Potato Veggie Chips market is backed by rising awareness among consumer groups regarding healthy foods and improved distribution mainly through e-commerce. In the last few years, the rise in concerns related to obesity specifically in the western region including North America and Europe has boosted demand for non-potato veggie chips. Along with the increase in obesity, there has been an increase in other health disorders including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The higher tendency for carbohydrate fast foods especially in the young age groups has resulted in an increase in obesity among these age groups. Increase in awareness over social media and health experts, nutritionist suggestions of inclusion of small meals comprising of healthy snacks including veggies snacks has encouraged consumers to buy more non-potato veggie chips.

Higher dependence on fast foods which are carbohydrate and fats rich with lower nutrition is encouraging consumers to rely on snacks which are healthier. Advancements in vegetable processing and, dehydration along with innovations in the packaging of snack foods is also supporting the Non-Potato Veggie Chips market. Increase in the consumption of chips as snacks in cinema halls, amusement parks, malls, fast-food chains, and restaurants, and also events have boosted non-potato veggie chip sales. Higher availability and low priced snacks have raised non-potato veggie chips consumption globally to a greater extent.

Innovations in packaging include features like eye-catching, retains the freshness of snack foods, informative, convenience, and biodegradable/ environmentally friendly. Augmentation in technology has introduced newer forms of chips which is gaining attention among young age groups and is leading to positive growth in the market. A specific feature of non-potato veggie chips of low calories and enhanced nutrition with higher health benefits is driving traction among producers to launch newer and healthy products.

Global Non-Potato Veggie Chips: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Root Vegetable Chips Carrot Chips Cassava Chips Jerusalem Artichoke Chips Turnip Chips Parsnip Chips Sweet Potato Chips Zucchini Chips Others

Leafy Vegetable Chips Kale Chips Spinach Chips

Others

On the basis of flavor, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Classic Salty

Barbecue

Cheese

Salt & Pepper

Cheese & Onion

Jalapeno and

Others

On the basis of End-Use, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Household

Foodservice Snack foods Baked foods accompaniments Soups toppings Salads Others



On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Direct Sales Indirect Sales Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers



Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in Non-Potato Veggie Chips report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type, flavor and end-uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the critical data points covered in Non-Potato Veggie Chips report include:

An overview of the Non-Potato Veggie Chips, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Non-Potato Veggie Chips and its potential

Non-Potato Veggie Chips dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Non-Potato Veggie Chips

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the Non-Potato Veggie Chips structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the Non-Potato Veggie Chips, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: