Curing Adhesives Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope

The global Curing Adhesives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Curing Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2025. Curing adhesives are termed as reactive materials that involve chemical reaction to convert them from thermoplastic (or liquid) to solid. The adhesive molecules are cross-linked in curing process to form a strong adhesive joint. Generally, these adhesives are known to provide high strength and are flexible to rigid bond lines as they are resistant to many chemicals, humidity, and temperature.

Key Players:

B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dymax Corporation

Bostik

Selleys

3M

Sika AG

Dow Corning

Tosoh Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The curing adhesives industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising demand from construction and automotive industry and rising research and development sectors to develop sustainable adhesives are documented as major factors of curing adhesives market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high manufacturing cost, strict government regulations in concerned with the environment, high level of mechanical stress and exposure to elevated temperature are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the upcoming years. Curing adhesives industry is segmented based on forms, application, and region.

Resin Outlook:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylate

Silicone

Product Outlook:

UV cure

Moisture cure

Thermal cure

End-use Outlook:

Automotive

Construction

Electronics & Electrical

Medical

Wood working

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of curing adhesives and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be presence of key manufacturers and high demand from construction and electronic industries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumer of curing adhesives industry in the region.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise strict government policy regarding use of toxic chemical preparations in curative bonding agents and increasing investment in development of enhanced technology. however, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

