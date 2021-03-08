Malt Beverage Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —

In the malt beverage market demand for flavored malt beverage is gaining immense traction owing to their emergence as novel drinks that fit in between the popularity of both liquor and beer. Rising popularity of ‘alternative beverage alcohol’ drinks that include flavored malt beverages along with cider and hard seltzers, the malt beverage market is estimated to grow steadily in the future. The popularity of malt beverages has led manufacturers of malt beverage market to introduce novel malt beverages, especially with multiple flavors to comply with growing consumer preference for exotic flavors. Further, health benefits of malt have led manufacturers in the malt beverages market to introduce health and energy drinks of malt.

Corona Refresca is a recent release by Constellation Brands, a flavored malt beverage producer in the United States. The company is targeting women consumer base for Refresca with guava lime and passionfruit lime flavors and will be marketing the malt beverages as ‘premium spiked refresher’. New introductions of malt beverages are well embraced by consumers, and quenching this opportunity, manufacturers operating in the malt beverage market are focusing on developing novel flavor with innovative packaging of malt beverages that are on the way of production and mark

Market Outlook

Malt is germinated cereal grains and generally made from barley. The cereal grains are dried in a process called “malting.” These are first kept in water till it sprouts or germinates, then dried, boiled and processed for dry powder. The malt is loaded with B-vitamins, lots of minerals and some fiber and protein. Malt has around half sweet as normal sugar and generally used as a healthier alternative sweetener. Malt beverages are also rich in calcium and it has been found that sufficient quantity of calcium intake protects against osteoporosis, colon cancer, and the kidney stone and also helps to control blood-lipid levels. The optimum ratio of calcium to protein is necessary for bone gain in children. Malt beverages help in improving physical performance of the consumers and can help in fighting depression. Taste, ingredients, convenience, and price represent the most influential factors that determine the demand for Malt beverages.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Malt beverages have been used as a nutritional supplement and are popularly known as health drinks. Malt beverages are widely consumed as taste enhancers to encourage drinking milk among growing children. Health drinks are often high in sugar so nutritionists generally discourage malted drinks. There are many producers of these health drinks claim in their advertisements that it could add two inches to children’s height or provides over 30% of key brain nutrients required by children daily. Increasing focus on health and wellness, demands of healthy drinks as the preferred at home alternative, rising popularity of on the go products, sensory experience and indulgent products, growing consumers interest in exotic flavors, the steady evolution of malt drinks customization and emergence of crossover and hybridized product options is fueling the growth of malt beverage market.

Global Malt Beverage: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global malt beverage market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global malt beverage market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



On the basis of product type, the global malt beverage market has been segmented as –

Health Drink

Alcoholic Beverage

Energy Drink

Others

On the basis of End-Use, the global malt beverage market has been segmented as –

HoReCa

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Likely Demand Intensity of Malt Beverages by End Use in 2020

Global Malt Beverage Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global malt beverage market are Nestle, Mondelez International, Van Pur S.A., RateBeer, LLC., Harboe, the Three Horseshoes , GranMalt AG, Cody’s, United Brands Company, Inc., Malt Company (India) Pvt Ltd., Barbican, Monarch Custom Beverages, Danish Royal Unibrew Group, PureMalt, among others.

Launching new product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of malt based products through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the malt beverages market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches

In the year 2017, Anheuser Busch,S based beverage producer, has recently launched “Natty Rush malt beverage” in the American malt beverage market. The company launched its product in three distinct flavors. The three flavors are Hurricane Punch, Watermelon Smash and Blue. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to cater the growing demand for Malt Beverage in the world. The company is offering its malt based range through selected retailers.

In April 2017, Carlsberg, one of the leading beverage producer in the world, launched scotch malts based premium beer to the Indian malt beverage market. This product launch has strengthened the company presence in the Asian malt beverage market and increased the product portfolio of the company.

Opportunities for malt beverage Market Participants

Organic trends have widely picked up, and have been on an exponential growth, with more and more consumers demanding organic drink and the use of organic cereals by manufacturers of beverages and baby food. A positive market growth for organic drinks, including malt beverage, is highly likely. A non-GMO trend is also evident in certain parts of the world, as the concerns for food safety have risen. Consumers want the drink to be fresh and natural, and also the products made to serve on the same lines. By fresh and natural, most consumers indicate free from chemicals and grown completely in a naturalistic way. This opens many opportunistic doors for both, the manufacturers and buyers of beverage to expand in this white space.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed malt beverage market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall malt beverage market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the malt beverage market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the malt beverage market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the malt beverage market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major malt beverage market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key malt beverage market participants

Competitive landscape of the malt beverage market, including detailed profiles of the top players in malt beverage market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

