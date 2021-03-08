Hysteroscopy Instruments Market: Side Effects Associated With Hysteroscopy Procedures

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The hysteroscopy instruments market is expected to reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth of the hysteroscopy instruments market is attributed to the growth in female geriatric population and the rising incidence of gynecological diseases; increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments; implementation of favorable government initiatives and the increasing adoption of office hysteroscopy.

Hysteroscopes expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on type, the hysteroscopy products market is segmented into handheld instruments, hysteroscopes, resectoscopes, hysterosheaths, fluid management systems, and tissue removal systems. In 2017, the hysteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hysteroscopy instruments market.

Based on applications, the diagnostic hysteroscopy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By applications, the hysteroscope market is segmented into diagnostic hysteroscopy and operative hysteroscopy. The diagnostic hysteroscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of uterine abnormalities is a major factor driving the demand for diagnostic hysteroscopy.

North America to dominate the hysteroscopy products market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as technological innovations, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives to create awareness regarding women’s health, and increasing incidence of gynecological diseases.

Leading Companies

KARL STORZ (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), Stryker (US), Hologic (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (Scotland), B. Braun (Germany), Boston Scientific (US), MedGyn Products (US), CooperSurgical (US) , Cook Medical (US), Medicon (Germany), Maxer Medizintechnik (Germany), and Hospiline Equipments (India).