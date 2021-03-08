Electric Face Cleanser Market Growth Analysis, Revenue Outlook & In-depth Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electric Face Cleanser Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global electric face cleansers market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period to reach USD 10 billion, by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. Increasing awareness about beauty products and growing consumer spending on skin care are attributing to this growth. Among end-use, commercial segment held the largest market share in 2018.

Key Players:

L’Oreal

Philips

Clinique Laboratories

Conair Corp

Hitachi Ltd

Amore Pacific Corp

Pixnor

Guthy-Renker

Olay

Foreo

Growth Drivers:

Among end-use, commercial segment held the largest market share in 2018. The rising number of salons and beauty centers using these devices is proliferating the growth of this segment. Further, old-age people are more prone to skin-related disorders. These people prefer salon based treatment rather than self-care. This trend is expected to drive the demand for this segment. Moreover, leading salon and beauty centers deploy innovative devices for skin care, which is further expected to fuel market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on partnerships with the local and branded salons for their product sales.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

The online segment is likely to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast duration. Increasing the online beauty store is the major factor attributing to this growth. E-commerce platforms are getting immensely popular owing to improved logistics and social media retailing. Leading e-commerce platforms offer reviews, ratings and price comparison. These factors, in turn, influence the customer buying decision and supplement online sales.

Among different distribution channels, the offline segment held the largest market share of 84.1%, in 2018. Users prefer to check electrical devices before making the purchasing decision. This checking is done to ensure if the product is free of functional defects. Further, offline stores demonstrate the usage of these products to their consumers. Moreover, post-sale support provided by offline retailers further encourages customers to choose offline stores over others. Thus, the offline segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the aforementioned reasons.

End-use Outlook:

Personal

Commercial

Regional Outlook:

North America held the largest market share, in 2018 globally. The majority of these sales were from the United States. Growing focus on personal care, rising skin-related diseases, and growing consumer spending on beauty products are attributing to the growth of this region. The old-age population in North America is becoming increasingly aware of their appearances. This factor is projected to drive the region’s growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast duration. The region is expected to be followed by the Middle East and Africa. Increasing per capita income and rapidly increasing cosmetic industry are projected to drive growth in these regions. Further, the rise in demand for electric appliances from Japan, India and China is expected to bolster the market growth.

