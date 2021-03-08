Specialty Paper Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Specialty Paper Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global specialty paper market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of USD 4.1% throughout the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 36.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for labeling and packaging owing to rising e-commerce and food delivery services. Rapidly growing e-commerce industry and consumer goods industry are proliferating the demand for such papers.

Key Players:

Domtar

Glatfelter

Mondi

Sappi

Fedrigoni

International Paper Company

Nippon Paper

Stora Enso

Robert Wilson Paper Corporation

Griff Paper

Growth Drivers:

Packaging and labeling products have garnered huge traction in the recent past owing to rapidly increasing doorstep delivery services. Consumer goods account for the maximum share in the e-commerce industry and these products required robust packaging and labeling, which was in turn fueling the growth of the specialty paper market. Various e-commerce activities such as storing, packaging, transporting and others are rapidly increasing owing to the growing e-commerce market. Further, specialty papers are also used for decoration and printing purposes in high-end products. Effective packaging and labeling attract consumers’ attention, thus making the product more appealing.

Product Outlook:

Décor

Thermal

Carbonless

Kraft

In 2018, décor occupied the largest market share owing to its growing use in flooring, furniture surface and paneling. It is estimated to generate a revenue of over 11 billion by the end of forecast years. Décor paper is sold in both single and multiple colors.

On the other hand, Kraft paper is likely to show a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. Rapidly increasing food delivery services and increasing demand for food packaging in emerging countries are bolstering the demand for kraft paper.

Application Outlook:

Packaging & Labeling

Printing & Publishing

Building & Construction

Industrial

The printing and publishing segment occupied the largest market share, in 2018. Specialty papers are widely used in the printing of newspapers, currency, government documents, and check papers. Packaging and labeling accounted for 25% of the market share, in 2018.

Regional Outlook:

Europe held the largest market share with over 30%, in 2018. The region is one of the largest exporters of paper, which contributes to its growth. Further, increasing online shopping and food delivery services in the region bolster the demand for specialty paper. On the other hand, CSA and MEA are likely to exhibit a considerable growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast years. Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing e-commerce business drives the growth of this region. Emerging countries such as China and India are expected to contribute heavily to the regional growth.

