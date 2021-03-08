Enterprise Governance, Risk And Compliance (eGRC) Market Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Enterprise Governance, Risk And Compliance (eGRC) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market is anticipated to reach USD 64.61 billion by 2025. The eGRC market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) is an innovative and a multifaceted method where the concerns associated with risk management, compliance issues, and corporate governance, are combined, aligned and closely associated strategic activities with a direct influence on business.

Key Players:

BWise

Dell EMC

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

IBM Corporation

Maclear

MetricStream, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Modulo Security, LLC.

Growth Drivers:

Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) market may be explored by component, software, services, deployment model, organization size, usage, business functions, industry verticals and geography. The market may be explored by component as Service, and Software.

Software Outlook:

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Incident Management

Vertical Outlook:

BFSI

Construction & Engineering

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Service Outlook:

Integration

Consulting

Support

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such as increasing cyber-attacks across the region in the past few years. It has eventually enhanced the requirement for enterprise governance, compliance and risk management solutions. Furthermore, improved technologies such as Internet of Things, cloud software, and big data, has driven the development of eGRC solutions.

