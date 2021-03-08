Hematologic Malignancies Market Segmentation, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hematologic Malignancies Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Hematologic Malignancies Market is predicted to reach USD 85.8 billion by 2025 depending on the growing prevalence of hematologic malignancies across the globe. Hematologic malignancies are also known as blood cancers that are found in bone marrow, blood and lymph nodes. Hematologic malignancies are the fifth most commonly globally occurring cancer and are a major reason behind cancerous death in United States. This cancer is projected to increase widely which also increases the need for its treatment. This will ultimately influence the hematologic malignancies industry in forecast period.

Key Players:

Pfizer

Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Growth Drivers:

The current generation lives a sedentary lifestyle which results in large number disorders. Such an unhealthy lifestyle is a major factor and is predicted to accelerate the growth of hematologic malignancies market in the coming years. The increasing focus on research and development activities and modernizations in the healthcare field is estimated to boost the hematological malignancies market. Additionally, the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the availability of enhanced treatments is estimated to create promising growth opportunities for the market players in future. Conversely, the inflated cost of branded drugs and lack of reimbursement policies are likely to obstruct the growth of hematologic malignancies industry in the next few years. Also, the growing number of mergers & acquisitions are expected to fuel the growth of the market considerably in the forthcoming years.

Hematologic malignancies initiates in the bone marrow and consequently affects the production of blood and overall functionality. The stem cells present in the bone marrow support the development of RBC (red blood cells), WBC (white blood cells) and platelets. In cases of hematological malignancies, abnormal blood cells multiply abruptly resulting in various infections such as lymphoma, leukemia and myeloma.

Type Outlook:

Leukemia Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Therapy Outlook:

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Over the last few years, immunotherapy led the demand with a significant share in the entire market. This is due to the therapy is known to be most efficient and has lowest risk of side-effects. On the grounds of distribution channel, hematologic malignancies market is divided into Hospital Pharmacies, Medical Stores and E-commerce Platform.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to experience high growth in the forecast period owing to increasing patients of hematological cancers and the improved diagnostic techniques.

