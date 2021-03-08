Dry Shampoo Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global dry shampoo market size is projected to touch USD 5.2 billion by the year 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%through the forecast period of 2019-2025.Increasing awareness of consumers regarding changing personal and beauty lifestyle, specifically in hair care range is propelling the growth of this market. Furthermore, radical change in the buying power of consumers in growing economies like India and China is predicted to boost the demand over the forecast period.

The rise in demand of premium products in the personal care range is resulting in increase in sales of organic and natural ingredients that are used by the industries. Increasing disposable income and rising middle class population are pushing the demand for shampoo in the category of hair care products. The increase in demand of anti-aging products is leading to continuous product innovation and launches. Furthermore, the effect of e-commerce sites, beauty specialty retailers and social media commercials is providing the industry with numerous opportunities for progress of shampoo products.

There would be a rise in demand of shampoo products in North America owing to increasing awareness of consumers regarding hair and personal care products as well as increasing number of product launches in the region. Furthermore, demand of skin and hair care products is predicted to increase in the Asia Pacific region leading to high sales turnover over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region’s hair care market is projected to amount USD 32.8 Billion by the end of 2022, growing at 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period. This is expected to indirectly drive the demand for dry shampoo market.

The companies mainly focus on launching new products and expanding geographically to capture a dominant share in the market. Joint ventures and strategic partnerships with buyers for the sake of introducing new products and applications are predicted to boost the recognition of dry shampoo in the hair care market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The powder form of dry shampoo is reported to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the forecast period

The end user segment of women is projected to rule the dry shampoo market with over 58.5% of share in 2018

In 2018, North America ruled the market of dry shampoo globally with over 38.6% of share of global revenue and it is expected to continue over the forecast period

The market growth will be enhanced in the North American region with the increase in demand for personal care products due to change in lifestyle

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow owing to rise in disposable income in Japan, India, South Korea and China.

Global Dry Shampoo Market: Key Players

Procter and Gamble; Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; Unilever; New Avon LLC.; L’Oreal SA; Shiseido Company Ltd.; Revlon Inc.; Pierre Fabre; Henkel AG & Company; Kao Corporation; KGaA; ;Coty Inc.; and Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

