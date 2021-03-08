Tea Beer Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Wild Ohio Brewing Company, TWISTED TEA COMPANY, STONE BREWING

Global Tea Beer Market Overview

Global Tea Beer market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to rising demand for infused beers. Tea beer is a beer which is infused with a variety of teas including black tea, green tea, chamomile tea, white tea, and many more. This tea beer is manufactured by various small/medium size brewery companies and can also be prepared at home. Tea and beer are the most famous drinks globally. With the infusion of tea with beer, the popularity of tea beer has increased tremendously. Global market for Tea Beer is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

The growing demand for infused beer and increased consumption of tea beer by millennial is driving the growth of tea beer market globally. Also, growing awareness of health benefits associated tea beers results in the growth of the global tea beer market in the forecast period and is projected to further open new opportunities for the tea beer market in the near future.

Global Tea Beer Market Dynamics

Increase in Consumption of Infused Beer

Over the past few years, manufacturers are infusing their beers with varieties of products including tea, coffee, and chocolate. The rising consumption of infused beer especially by millennial is driving the growth of tea beer market. Millennial are more inclined towards infused beer and are more willing to experience new products. Also, the ever-growing demand for tea by the adult population increases the demand for tea beer globally.

Moreover, increased consumption of beers during the summer season especially in Europe boost the demand for tea beer market. Manufacturers are also launching new products by infusing the beer with different types of tea to expand their customer base. This, in turn, has led to an increase in tea beer market globally.

Rising Awareness on Health Benefits of Tea Beer

Nowadays, consumers are more aware of the products and their health benefits due to increasing internet penetration. Herbal and traditional tea provides several health benefits including antioxidant, lowers blood pressure and relaxes the body. People who are looking for healthy beer tends to choose beer which has lower alcohol content and calories. Tea reduces the alcohol content of the beer and provides the inherited health benefits through the beer. Thus, with a growing awareness of health benefits for tea beer, the demand for tea beer has increased steadily. However, when consumed at higher quantity can affect the health of the consumer.

High Penetration of Alcoholic Beverages in the Market

Alcoholic beverages have immense popularity since ages. Consumers are more likely to consume alcohol at every occasion and social events. Presence of numerous alternative such as wine, whiskey, vodka and many more can affect the sales of the tea beer market. Alcoholic beverages are majorly preferred by consumers who are not willing to change their taste and adopt any newer products. Thus, the high penetration of alcoholic drinks can hamper the growth of tea beer market globally.

Global Tea Beer Market Segmentation

The global Tea Beer market can be segmented on the basis of tea type as: Green Tea Black Tea Earl grey Tea Chamomile Tea White Tea Others

The global Tea Beer market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel as: Speciality Store Supermarkets Online Others

The global Tea Beer market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as: North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania

Global Tea Beer Market Regional Overview

Demand for tea beer is gaining popularity in North America, due to increase in consumption of beer and rising inclination of consumers towards tea and beer. Also, various merger and acquisition by manufacturers in this region is driving the growth of tea beer market. Asia Pacific is one of the largest consumption of beers globally. More specialized tea beer are also increasingly available in China and Japan, they are specialized in providing beer infused with famous green tea. The trend of consumption of beer in summers by Europe is gaining popularity over the past few years, especially in UK. The increased popularity of tea beer and rising development in economy in Latin America region, has brought immense opportunity for the tea beer market to grow.

Global Tea Beer Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Tea Beer market are: Wild Ohio Brewing Company TWISTED TEA COMPANY STONE BREWING Breakside Brewery LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC. MARZ COMMUNITY BREWING CO. THREE TAVERNS CRAFT BREWERY Dangerous Man Brewing Co. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc. I & I BREWING Other Prominent Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Tea Beer market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Tea Beer market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

The Tea Beer market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Tea Beer Market Segments Tea Beer Market Dynamics Tea Beer Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Tea Beer Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA) East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea) South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Rest of South Asia) Oceania (New Zealand and Australia)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Tea Beer. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation of Tea Beer. Historical, current and projected market size of Tea Beer in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

