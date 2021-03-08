CBD Beverages Market 2028 – 2028 | Evolving Opportunities With – Cannara Biotech Inc., Phivida, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis

Global CBD Beverages Market Overview

CBD beverages have gained popularity as cannabis products were legalized by the Farm bill (Agricultural Improvement Act) in 2014. The rising awareness of health benefits of CBD products has elevated the growth of CBD beverages market globally. Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive molecule found in cannabis, which is extracted from leaves, resin, and flowers of marijuana or hemp. Cannabidiol is infused in the beverages which treat a variety of health conditions including antioxidant and neuroprotective protective properties. The market is expected to showcase significant growth in the forecast period due to rising adoption of natural products over pharmaceutical products. However, regulation and compliance on the use of CBD in the food and beverage industry have the potential to hampers the growth of the market.

Global CBD Beverages Market Dynamics

Rising Awareness of the health benefits of CBD Beverages

CBD beverages are considered as a natural remedy for a variety of health conditions. CBD infused beverages are believed to treat varieties of health conditions including pain, anxiety, central nervous system disease, epilepsy and many more. Rising awareness of consumers on the wellness of the products and a growing number of health-conscious consumers is driving the growth of CBD beverage market. Also, consumer’s preference for natural products over pharmaceutical products will also boost CBD beverage market. Moreover, potential customers of BVD beverages are more willing to spend on legal CBD products especially by baby boomers.

Increased Demand from baby boomers

Baby boomers are the early users of CBD products. They have been using marijuana and hemp in food ingredient, textiles and medical purpose. Baby boomers are more aware to CBD beverage benefits as compared to millennial and Gen Z. Baby boomers are tend to spend more on CBD products. Also, with the increasing in number of baby boomers globally and legalisation of CBD beverages, baby boomers are expected to have the largest share in the CBD beverage market.

Stringent Regulations on CBD Infused Products

CBD is derived from marijuana and hemp which is incorporated with many laws and regulations. The import and growing of marijuana and hemp has been legalised by very few states, however, FDA has not approved the use of CBD in foods and Beverages, which could affect the growth of CBD beverage market globally. The rules and regulation on the use of CBD are different in different regions. Thus, the market is remains constrained to only states which have made CBD beverages legal.

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of CBD Type as: Marijuana-derived Hemp-derived Synthetic

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of End User as: Millennial Gen Z Baby Boomers

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of grade as: Pharmaceutical Grade Food Grade

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of Distribution Channel as: Storefront Dispensaries Convenience Store Online Others

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as: North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania

Global CBD Beverages Market Regional Overview

CBD beverages market is expected to grow immensely in North America region, with the legalization of CBD infused products in many states. North American states including Colorado, Utah, Iowa, Texas, California, and others have approval to grow and market CBD infused products. Many key manufacturers such as Alkaline88, The Alkaline Water Company and Youngevity International Inc. have been dominating the CBD Infused beverages. European market has also seen an upsurge in CBD beverage market and is expected to grow tremendously in the region as legalization on CBD products has become mainstream. Asia Pacific is considered as the biggest market for the CBD beverages, many manufacturers are discovering the opportunities to expand their market in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa has experienced a steep growth in the legalization and marketing cannabis product and has an ample opportunity for this market to grow in these regions.

Global CBD Beverages Market Key Players

The key participants of CBD Beverages is majorly concentrated in North America regions followed by Europe. Some of the key market participants in the global CBD Beverages market are: Alkaline88, LLC Cannara Biotech Inc. Phivida New Age Beverages Corporation Tilray Aurora Cannabis Canopy Growth Corporation Canntrust CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd Other prominent players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the CBD Beverages market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to CBD Beverages market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

The CBD Beverages market report covers exhaustive analysis on: CBD Beverages Market Segments CBD Beverages Market Dynamics CBD Beverages Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for CBD Beverages Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of CBD Beverages. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation of CBD Beverages. Historical, current and projected market size of CBD Beverages in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

