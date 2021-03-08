Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Hunan Nutramax Inc., AuNutra Industries, Carrubba Inc.

Global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market Overview

Polygonum Cuspidatum is a natural resveratrol extracted from the roots of Japanese Knotweed plant. Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract manifests a no. of biological activities, such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, platelet antiaggregatory, modulation of lipoprotein metabolism and anticarcinogenic properties. A variety of Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract is also found in North America, which is referred to as Mexican Bamboo. Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract is used for conditioning of heart vessels, arteries, high cholesterol and other diseases. The Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract market is likely to witness a significant boost in demand in the forecast period arising out of its therapeutic applications. The Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract has healing and managing capabilities of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and neurological disorders due to which Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract is finding significant demand in the pharmaceuticals market. Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are attracting cosmetic industries towards the usage of Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract in their product preparations. Owing to these factors, the demand for Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract is likely to register a significant CAGR globally.

Global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market Dynamics

Rising demand from Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics sectors

Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract has healing capabilities of various cardiovascular, neurological disease, which is driving its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract is witnessing increasing demand from the cosmetics sector due to its antioxidant capabilities. The personal care and cosmetics industries are leveraging Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract applications such as anti-wrinkles, anti-inflammation and anti-aging properties, etc. for developing skin care products. Considering the rising demand for Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract from both of these industries, the demand for Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract is likely to increase in the global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract market.

Rising consumer awareness

Favorable studies about Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract’s numerous health benefits has resulted in growing consumer awareness about the potential benefits of Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract. The rising consumer awareness is driving the demand for Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract in the dietary supplements market.

Other Medical Benefits

Other medical properties of Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract, such as Constipation, Menstrual problems, Gout, Gallstones, and others are driving the growth of Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract in the global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract market.

Ambiguities over Health Effects

Less evidence about the total benefits of Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract has increased its ambiguities over various side effects, such as slow blood clotting, risks related to breastfeeding and resemblance to estrogen characteristics resulting in worsening hormonal conditions can restrain the growth of Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract.

Global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market Segmentation

The global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market can be segmented on the basis of product form as: Liquid Extract Powder Extract

The global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market can be segmented on the basis of application as: Pharmaceutical Ayurveda/Herbal Cosmetics Others

The global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market can be segmented on the basis of the end-use industries as: Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Others

The global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as: North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Oceania South Asia East Asia Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market Regional Overview

Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract is an extract of the Japanese knotweed plant, which is found primarily in China, Japan and Korean regions. The global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract market is dominated by the APAC region primarily due to the massive presence of the Japanese Knotweed plant. American and European region is expected to become a significant contributor to the overall Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract market due to the presence of a species in the American region, as well as advanced pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, in those regions. South Asia is also a key contributor to the Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract market due to the prominence of Ayurveda and rising demand for natural and herbal products in this region. Overall, the global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract market is expected to witness a significant rise in demand due to its benefits and uses.

Global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market are: Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem Co.,Ltd Shanghai Yung Zip Pharmaceutical Trading Co., Ltd. Hawaii Pharm LLC Shaanxi Yi An Biological Technology Co., Ltd. World-Way Biotech Inc. Hunan Nutramax Inc. AuNutra Industries Carrubba Inc. Dongguan Meiherb Biotech Jiangyin Healthway Other prominent players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market segments such as geographies, application, and end-use industries.

