Trans-resveratrol Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | DSM, Sabinsa, Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem, Laurus Labs

Global Trans-resveratrol Market Overview

Trans-resveratrol also known as resveratrol is a natural component present in the grape skin and the leaf epidermis and red wines. Trans-resveratrol exhibits a number of biological activities such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, platelet antiaggregatory, modulation of lipoprotein metabolism and anticarcinogenic properties. The trans-resveratrol market is likely to witness a massive boost in demand in the forecast period. The rising demand for trans-resveratrol is due to its cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements applications. The trans-resveratrol has healing and managing capabilities of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders due to which trans-resveratrol is finding significant demand in the pharmaceuticals market. Owing to these factors, the demand for trans-resveratrol is likely to register a huge rise registering high CAGR globally.

Global Trans-resveratrol Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand from Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical Sectors

Trans-resveratrol is witnessing increasing demand from the cosmetics sector due to its antioxidant capabilities. The personal care and cosmetics industries are leveraging trans-resveratrol’s application such as anti-wrinkles, anti-inflammation, etc. for developing skin care products. Trans-resveratrol also has healing capabilities of various cardiovascular, neurological disease, which is driving its demand in the pharmaceutical sector. Taking the rising demand for both these industries into consideration, the global demand for trans-resveratrol is likely to increase in the global trans-resveratrol market.

Increasing consumer awareness

Consumers’ awareness about the potential benefits of trans-resveratrol has increased drastically due to favorable studies demonstrating trans-resveratrol’s numerous health benefits. The rising consumer awareness is driving the demand for trans-resveratrol in the dietary supplements market in the food supplement landscape.

Approvals from prominent organizations

The growth of trans-resveratrol will continue to benefit from approvals sanctioned by prominent organizations such as the European Union Novel Foods organization among others. Such approvals provide substantial credibility to the food and supplement market for adopting trans-resveratrol. This will drive the demand for trans-resveratrol in the global trans-resveratrol market.

Ambiguities over Health Effects

Despite the fact that various organizations are vouching for the effectiveness of trans-resveratrol, there are various health effects such as headache, nausea, fatigue, and others which can dent the consumers’ belief and restrain the growth in demand for trans-resveratrol in the global trans-resveratrol market.

Global Trans-resveratrol Market Segmentation

The global trans-resveratrol market can be segmented on the basis of product form as: Plant extract Fermentation Synthetic

The global trans-resveratrol Market can be segmented on the basis of the end-use industries as: Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages Cosmetics Other end-use industries

The global trans-resveratrol market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as: North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Oceania South Asia East Asia Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Trans-resveratrol Market Regional Overview

The global trans-resveratrol market is dominated by North and Latin America due to its high consumption rate. Europe is likely to show considerable growth in the consumption of trans-resveratrol in the forecast period owing to increasing exposure of leading players in the European market. APAC region has major concentration of trans-resveratrol manufactures and suppliers due to which the APAC market is expected to become a major contributor to the growth of the global trans-resveratrol market.

Overall, America, Europe and APAC are likely to dominate the global trans-resveratrol market in the forecast period due to rising demand in trans-resveratrol’s cosmetics and dietary supplements applications, which accounts for a major share in the consumption of trans-resveratrol in the global trans-resveratrol market.

Global Trans-resveratrol Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Trans-resveratrol Market are: DSM Sabinsa Evolva Inter-Health Maypro Laurus Labs JF-Naturals Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem Xi’an Sinuote Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech Other prominent players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Trans-resveratrol Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Trans-resveratrol Market segments such as geographies, application, and end-use industries.

The Trans-resveratrol Market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Trans-resveratrol Market Segments Trans-resveratrol Market Dynamics Trans-resveratrol Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Trans-resveratrol Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Gluten-Free Sugar Replacer. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

