Glucosamine salt Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | BASF, Angene International Limited, BOC Sciences, Austin Chemical Co.

Glucosamine salt is made by binding chains of sugars and proteins. It is a naturally occurring compound within the cartilage of joints. Glucosamine salt is used as an alternative medicine to relieve joint pain. The pharmaceutical industry is a crucial driving industry of global glucosamine salt market. However, glucosamine salt is also used in the cosmetic industry due to end-use benefits, such as lubrication, moisturizing, mildness, non-irritant, nourishing, powdery after-feel, smoothness, brightness, softness and soothing agent. Glucosamine salt helps in the formation of connective tissue and further increases moisture and promotes exfoliation and hydration.

Glucosamine salt used as indigent in cosmetics for creams, lotions, gels, decorative cosmetics/make-up, hair care (conditioner, shampoos & styling), perfumes & fragrances, skin care (facial cleansing, facial care, baby care, body care), sun care (after-sun, sun protection, & self-tanning), toiletries (shower & oral care, bath) and others. Sino Lion USA has been using glucosamine salt in their skin care products, including Olevasan AG, and Olevasan LG. Glucosamine salt is used in the pharmaceutical industry for weight loss, joint pain caused by drugs, jaw pain, back pain, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, joint pain including knee pain, osteoarthritis, HIV/AIDS and a bladder condition called interstitial cystitis. The global market of glucosamine salt is going to withstand moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global glucosamine salt market is likely to register an average lower-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global market of glucosamine salt is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries including food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. According to Fact.MR its market is likely to grow with an average lower-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. APEJ dominated the global market for glucosamine salt in 2018 followed by North America. Europe region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of glucosamine salt. Countries including China, U.S., Germany and South Korea are expected to witness a significant market share of glucosamine salt due to manufacturing companies and research facilities for glucosamine salt, which are concentrated in these countries.

Lucrative opportunities for glucosamine salt in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry

Joints are cushioned by fluid and cartilage that surrounds them. If and when cartilage breaks, it can cause joint friction, stiffness and pain. Glucosamine salt contains a protein to make a ground substance for cartilage. In the pharmaceutical industry glucosamine salt is used to treat various kind of joint pain and destructions. In the cosmetic industry, glucosamine salt is likely to withstand moderate growth over the forecast period. Researchers and manufacturers have had the opportunity to grow the market of glucosamine salt by increasing its end-use application in the cosmetic industry. However, glucosamine salt shows some common side effects including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and heartburn. Also, it is recommended by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) that people should avoid an overdose of glucosamine salt. Further, glucosamine salt is restricted for people who have diabetes, high cholesterol, cancer, liver disease and asthma. Global glucosamine salt is likely to increase by a higher rate by eliminating these side effects.

The glucosamine salt market can be segmented into forms, application and packaging type. The glucosamine salt market can be segmented by forms such as powder, liquid, tablets, capsules and others. By application of the glucosamine salt, its market can be segmented into nutritional supplement, food and beverages, dairy product and skin care. In packaging type, glucosamine salt market is segmented into bottle, bulk and tetra packaging. The global glucosamine salt market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

The global market for glucosamine salt comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advanced version on glucosamine salt mainly for cosmatic and Pharmaceutical industry. Some key market participants are BASF, Angene International Limited, BOC Sciences, Austin Chemical Co., Inc., AK Scientific, Inc., SynFine Research, Chiral Management, Bosche Scientific, LLC, 3B Scientific Corporation, Honest Joy Holdings Limited, AerChem inc., Henan DaKen Chemical CO.,LTD., Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.,Ltd., Mainchem Co., Ltd., ATK Chemical Company Limited, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Chemwill Asia Co.,Ltd., City Chemical LLC, Kono Chem Co., Ltd, Haihang Industry Co.,Ltd, Dayang Chemicals Co., Ltd., Waterstone Technology, LLC, Omicron Biochemicals, Inc., Service Chemical Inc. and Kraeber GmbH & Co., among other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the glucosamine salt market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for glucosamine salt. The research report provides analysis and information according to glucosamine salt market segmented into forms, application, and packaging type.

The glucosamine salt report covers exhaustive analysis on: Glucosamine salt Market Segments. Glucosamine salt Market Dynamics Glucosamine salt Market Size Supply & Demand of Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for glucosamine salt Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain for glucosamine salt. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of glucosamine salt. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size. in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape of market Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

