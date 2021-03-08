Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018 to 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market: Snapshot

The consumption of all gluten-free products has hinged on the rising demand for food products among people with celiac disease or those with marked gluten sensitivity. The global demand for gluten-free popcorn products has witnessed rising impetus from the rising trend of healthy ready-to-eat snacking among worldwide populations of all demographics. On its own, popcorn made from corn is considered gluten-free. However, the processing of popcorn may be source of gluten cross-contamination in which the corn can pick up gluten along any process of the food preparation it goes through. The use of flavorings and other additives may also cause popcorn to be not free from gluten and the presence even in mild traces can lead to substantial health problems in people with gluten sensitivity. Hence, there has emerged a separate category of gluten-free popcorn.

Advancements in food preparation methods aimed at avoiding the problems of cross-contamination bode well for the market. Gluten-free popcorn brands are introducing new flavors in microwavable popcorns. They are also resorting to advanced review and testing methods to ensure that gluten is within the permissible limit of say 20 parts per million (ppm). Gluten-free popcorn products are soaring in attractiveness among gourmets at fairs and movie theaters.

Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market Outlook

Globalization has interconnected the world and changed the taste patterns of consumers, making them more willing to try something different. An interconnected, globalized world has allowed people to easily move from one country to another and this has changed the tastes of formerly homogeneous populations that are now willing to experiment with different varieties. Products containing labeling such as “Free From”, “Low In” is changing consumers buying behavior towards packaged food. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “gluten is a mixture of proteins which are naturally present in grains such as wheat, rye, barley and others.” Thus, food products containing these grains as a whole or as an ingredient contains gluten.

Reasons for covering this Title- Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market

Gluten-free products are gaining considerable traction across the globe. Increasing food allergies and food intolerance is creating a demand for gluten-free popcorn products that are tailored to meet special needs and dietary preferences of the consumers. People especially suffering from celiac diseases are shifting their preferences towards gluten-free products. Even those who do not have an intolerance towards gluten are switching to gluten-free products due to health and dietary reasons, as increasing food allergies, digestive health, use of genetically-modified grain etc. are becoming mainstream. According to a survey by the New York Times in 2014, over one-fourth of the American population is cutting down on gluten or preferably eliminating them entirely. Gluten-free popcorn products are at the top of gluten-free shopping list among consumers. In order to cater to the growing demand for gluten-free popcorn products, Gluten-free popcorn products manufacturers are launching and offering new gluten-free popcorn product variants to the consumers.

Global Gluten-Free Popcorn Products: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



On the basis of product type, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as –

Bread

Baked Chips & Wafers

Muffins

Cakes & Pastries

Biscuits & Cookies

Others

Global Gluten-Free Popcorn Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global gluten-free popcorn products market are Weaver Popcorn Company, Angie’s Artisan treats, LLC, Wyandot, Inc. , Black Jewell Popcorn., Act II, Bob’s Red Mill., Great Northern Popcorn Company., Jiffy Pop., Orville Redenbacher’s., Pop Secret., Skinnygirl Popcorn., SkinnyPop Popcorn., Smartfood Popcorn, among others.

Launching new gluten-free popcorn product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of gluten-free products through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the gluten-free popcorn market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches in Gluten-Free Popcorn Products Market

In Nov 2017 , snack brand Salty Dog, one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched two new popcorn products in sea salt and sweet & salty flavors in U.K. The expansion of product portfolio was done in order to extend the offering of its popcorn ranges. The popcorn is available in three flavors sea salt, smoked and barbecue. According to the company, new product offerings will be part of its gluten -free product segment, which is continuously growing around the world.

, one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched two new popcorn products in sea salt and sweet & salty flavors in U.K. The expansion of product portfolio was done in order to extend the offering of its popcorn ranges. The popcorn is available in three flavors sea salt, smoked and barbecue. According to the company, new product offerings will be part of its gluten -free product segment, which is continuously growing around the world. In the year 2016, Hershey, a global leader in confectionery, has recently expanded its snack product portfolio. The company acquired jerky brand Krave and snacking chocolate brand barkthins. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to cater the growing demand for gluten-free popcorn products in the world. The company is offering its gluten-free popcorn product range through online and selected retailers.

Opportunities for Gluten-Free Popcorn Products Market Participants

The gluten-free popcorn products market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of new gluten-free popcorn product variants. Catering the growing demand for gluten-free popcorn products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Gluten-free products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Gluten-free Popcorn market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Gluten-free Popcorn market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Gluten-free Popcorn market

Cost structure of the Gluten-free Popcorn products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key Gluten-free Popcorn product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Gluten-free Popcorn market participants

Competitive landscape of the Gluten-free Popcorn market, including detailed profiles of the top players in Gluten-free Popcorn market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

