Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2017 to 2027

Wound closure devices include a range of apparatus that help in closing wounds by pulling the edges of the wounded tissue closer together. They are an integral part of the surgical procedure and aid in preventing the formation of skin gaps and bacterial colonization on sutures. With robust development in the wound treatments in the medical field, a number of companies has been introducing highly advanced wound closure devices which deliver more efficient closing and healing of wounds as compared to conventional variants.

These devices not only improve the speed of wound closure but also ensure ease, comfort, safety, and convenience. Such transformation has led to the development of next generation wound closure device market, which is expected to witness a steady growth in the coming years.

Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market – Notable Developments

3M Healthcare, B Braun Melsungen AG, Dukal Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic PLC, Teleflex medical incorporated, Abbott Vascular, Ethicon US LLC, BSN Medical, DermaRite Industries LLC, Derma Sciences Inc., Covidien, Smith & Nephew, NeatStitch Ltd., Baxter International, ZipLine Medical, and Wound care technologies Inc. are some of the key players operating in the next generation wound closure device market.

In February 2019, Teleflex Incorporated received an FDA premarket approval for a device called ‘MANTA™ Device’, designed to seal femoral punctures after the medical procedures of vascular access and to improve the speed of wound healing.

In December 2018, Smith & Nephew launched its first Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) with AIRLOCK Technology – PICO 7Y. According to the company the new product includes multisite dressings and extended soft port, which is designed to conform to complex anatomies. With innovative integrated Y extension, the sNPWT allows two wounds to be addressed simultaneously.

In September 2018, Ethicon, a leading player in the next generation wound closure device market, launched a new extensive surgical solution for bariatric revision surgery that includes a product portfolio and profession education and training to manage reoperation challenges.

In June 2018, ZipLine Medical announced to raise US$ 9 million for its line of surgical skin closure. According to company the financing will be used to support the launch of an OTC laceration closure device under the name ZipStitch™, and PreLoc® Wound Closure for treating chronic wounds including diabetic foot ulcers.

Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market Dynamics

Some of the next generation wound closure devices include flexible wound closure strips, antimicrobial skin closures, elastic skin closures, topical skin adhesives, and reinforced skin closures. These devices do not involve skin piercing and thereby lower the risk of infection. Growth of the next generation wound closure device market can be attributed to numerous advantages of these devices such as high efficiency in providing safety, precision, and reducing recovery time. In addition, emerging scope of application of such advanced devices in minimally invasive surgery, surgical incisions, lacerations, noninvasive surgical skin, and cosmetic surgery is expected to be highly impactful on the global expansion of next generation wound closure device market.

Non-invasive wound closure devices such as clozeX, dermaclip, zip 16, and others are the considered to be needle-less replacement for sutures which allow quick and easy closure of wounds, and have been gaining rising momentum in the next generation wound closure device market. Apart from reducing the risk of infection, the transparent design of these devices offers improved visibility and control, freeing surgeons to devote their time to other high value procedures. These factors are anticipated to augur well with the growth of next generation wound closure device market.

Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market: Segmentation

The global next generation wound closure device market has been classified on the basis of product type, modality type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the next generation wound closure device market is divided into following:

Regular Sutures

Mechanical sutures (Staplers)

Topical Adhesives

Non-Invasive wound closure devices

Others

Based on end user, the next generation wound closure device market divided into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Clinics

Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market: Overview

The next generation wound closure device market is segmented based on the product type and end user. Based on product type, the next generation wound closure device market is segmented into regular sutures, mechanical sutures, topical adhesives, non-invasive wound closure devices and others. The non-invasive wound closure devices segment is expected to surge with respect to the existing sutures market. The mechanical sutures are also expected to grow drastically as they do not require additional skills as compared to the regular sutures. According to end user, the next generation wound closure market is divided into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics.

Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global next generation wound closure device is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to have a major share of the market. Increasing incidences of the accidents and sports injuries are the reasons for the market growth in these countries. Surge in demand for the painless treatment, government support and modernize healthcare systems will contribute the growth of next generation wound closure market in Asia Pacific region.

Next Generation Wound Closure Market: Key Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

