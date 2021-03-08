LIDAR Sensor Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2029

Light Detection and Ranging, or LIDAR as its more commonly known as, is a technology developed with the help of laser lights for detection, measurement, and mapping of physical surfaces or environment. It helps in measuring distance between objects or target from source using laser light. Sensors that enable the entire operation are called LIDAR sensors. These sensors are now extensively used to enable contactless measurement.

LIDAR sensors are widely deployed in autonomous cars, advanced driver assistance systems, identification of depth of waterbodies, aeronautical surveillance, automated guided vehicles, traffic monitoring, and logistics management, archeological, industrial and other geospatial imaging applications.

LIDAR Sensor Market Segmentation

Global perspective on LIDAR sensor market can be analyzed on the basis of technology, light type, end use, application, and resolution.

On the basis of product type LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

  • Mechanical LIDAR System
  • Solid State LIDAR System

On the basis of Light type, LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

  • Red Laser Light
  • Infra-Red Laser Light
  • Laser Class 1

On the basis of resolution, LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

  • One Dimension
  • Two-Dimension
  • Three-Dimension

On the basis of application, LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

  • Distance Measurement
  • Geo- Mapping

On the basis of end use, LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Traffic Management
  • Security and Surveillance
  • Research and Academia
  • Other Industrial

LIDAR Sensor Market: Regional Overview

LIDAR sensor installation and usage is predominantly driven by rampant automation in industries, high degree of surveillance activities and advanced transportation infrastructure. Prima facie, market growth is expected to be propelled by advanced and matured economies such as U.S., EU-3 countries, and Japan. The next wave of growth in the market is likely to take full effect during the latter half of forecast period from countries such as China, India, Russia, Mexico, and other ASEAN countries.

Regional LIDAR Sensor Market analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa

The LIDAR Sensor market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

