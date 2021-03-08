Isomaltulose Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | BENEO, Börger GmbH, Frusano GmbH

Global Isomaltulose Market Overview

Global isomaltulose market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to rising demand from the food and beverage industry. Isomaltulose is a naturally occurring disaccharide composed of a fructose and glucose molecule. The commercial isomaltulose is prepared by enzymatic rearrangement and is used as sugar in Japan. It is appropriate for non-cariogenic replacement and is favorable for diabetics and pre-diabetic disposition. The global market for isomaltulose is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Increasing awareness amongst the consumers, rising demand or non-cariogenic sugar and high demand from the food & beverage industry is driving the growth of Isomaltulose market globally. Isomaltulose is extensively used in the food and beverage industry for the production of food supplements and health drinks. Also, favorable government initiatives on the use of isomaltulose results in the growth of the global isomaltulose market and is projected to further open new opportunities for the isomaltulose market in the coming future.

Global Isomaltulose Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Non-Cariogenic Sugar

Demand for non-cariogenic sugar, especially by the food & beverage industry and healthcare industry, which is driving the growth of isomaltulose market globally. Isomaltulose is considered a non-cariogenic sugar as oral bacteria cannot metabolize this sugar and hence, mitigates the risk of oral cancer and dental caries. With the rising demand for non-cariogenic sugar, manufacturers have actively developed non-cariogenic sugar products such as energy drinks, chocolates, bakery goods, yogurt and many more. Moreover, demand from fitness freak consumers for healthier and non-caloric food products drives the growth for isomaltulose market worldwide.

Increase in Utilization of Isomaltulose in Food & Beverage Industry

Isomaltulose is extensively used in the food and beverage industry due to rising awareness amongst the consumers and rising internet penetration. It is used in the production of food products, such as candies, chocolates, cereals, sports drinks, energy drinks along with vitamin and mineral supplements. Increasing utilization of isomaltulose in foods and beverage production is driving the growth of isomaltulose market globally.

Associated Health Benefits of Isomaltulose

Isomaltulose is associated with a variety of health benefits. Isomaltulose is similar to sucrose but can be digested slowly. The demand increases with the rising awareness of benefits of isomaltulose on human health. It can be beneficial to diabetic patients as it reduces blood triglyceride levels. Also, it improves immunity and can be added to a variety of foods as a sweetener. Thus, awareness of the health benefits of isomaltulose can boost the market globally.

Global Isomaltulose Market Segmentation

The global isomaltulose market can be segmented on the basis of application as: Food industry Bakery goods Chocolate Dairy products Cereal Candies Chewing Gums Others Beverage Industry Juice Soft drinks Energy drinks Others Healthcare Industry Vitamin and Mineral supplement Others

The global Isomaltulose market can be segmented on the basis of grade as: Food grade Pharmaceutical grade

The global Isomaltulose market can be segmented on the basis of end user as: Industrial Commercial

The global Isomaltulose market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as: North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania

Global Isomaltulose Market Regional Overview

Demand for isomaltulose is gaining popularity in North America region with the increasing awareness amongst the consumers and rising population of diabetic patients. Around 9.5% of the North American population is diabetic, out of which 0.4% are young adults and children. Also, isomaltulose has achieved GRAS status in the U.S., which makes the production and distribution of Isomaltulose products suitable in the U.S. The approval of isomaltulose by European Commission, increases the production of isomaltulose in the region. The global isomaltulose market is expected to grow in the Asia Pacific and Latin America region as the isomaltulose is considered safe by government and is proven as non-cariogenic sugar and a better alternative for sugar.

Global Isomaltulose Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global isomaltulose market are: BENEO Börger GmbH Frusano GmbH Benenovo Ergonutrition Cargill, Incorporated Other Prominent Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Isomaltulose market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Isomaltulose market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

The Isomaltulose market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Isomaltulose Market Segments Isomaltulose Market Dynamics Isomaltulose Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Isomaltulose Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA) East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea) South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Rest of South Asia) Oceania (New Zealand and Australia)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Isomaltulose. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation of Isomaltulose. Historical, current and projected market size of Isomaltulose in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

