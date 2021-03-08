Salatrim Market 2029 – 2029 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – Archer Daniels Midland Company, FMC Corporation Ltd., PGP Internationals

Global Salatrim Market Overview

Salatrim is a long and short chain of acyl triglyceride molecules, which consists of short chain fatty acids and stearic acid and contains low calories. Salatrim is known to reduce absorption in the small intestine, which may lead to a larger amount of fats in the gastrointestinal tract that reduces the appetite and energy intake of the consumer. It is proposed as a low-calorie fat replacer. Increase in health problems due to various body fats, which leads to different heart, liver and sugar-related issues in people. Also, the increase in obesity in the population and shift towards dietary products, the global market of salatrim will witness projecting growth in the coming years. The global market for salatrim is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. Moreover, growing awareness of health benefits associated with salatrim results in the growth of the global salatrim market and is projected to further open new opportunities for the salatrim market in the near future.

Global Salatrim Market Dynamics

Increase in Demand for Low calorie Fat Replacer

Salatrim comes with a lot of application in the food industry as a fat replacer. It is beneficial for reducing weight and for dietary purpose. With increasing standards of living and growing health-conscious population, the consumers are shifting towards healthy foods. It is added as alternative fat in bakery and confectionery products. It is suitable for people following a weight loss diet. Increase in health problems such as cholesterol, heart disease, sugar and obesity due to rising consumption of processed food such as snacks, oily food and readymade meals has increased the demand for fat replacer in the food industry. The bakery products and confectionery market are expected to witness tremendous growth. Moreover, salatrim has a vast opportunity in frozen food products and dairy products, as it contains a high amount of fat content.

Rising Obesity amongst Population, especially Adults

Obesity is a medical condition where excess body fat can adversely affect health. Obesity is the most common among adult; around 39% of adult aged above 18 years suffers from obesity. With increasing spending capability, the prevalence of obesity has tripled. It has been reported that obesity in high income and middle-income country has doubled than that of low-income countries. With rising awareness about the ill effects of obesity amongst consumer, the demand for salatrim food products has increased as it helps in reducing weight and makes a person less hungry. Thus, the growing population of obesity increases the demand for low calorie and weight reducing products, which drives the salatrim market globally.

Prohibition on Direct Sales of Salatrim to Consumers

Salatrim is a group of reduced calorie triglycerides, which is developed as alternative fats or bakery and confectionery products. Salatrim is proven safe for human consumption. But excessive intake of salatrim may lead to gastrointestinal disorder. It is prescribed to intake less than 30g per day to avoid side effects. Thus, the product is not approved for direct sales and is added in a small amount in food products. These factors affect the sales of the salatrim market.

Global Salatrim Market Segmentation

The global salatrim market can be segmented on the basis of nature type as: Organic Conventional

The global salatrim market can be segmented on the basis of application as: Bakery Confectionary Dietary food products Dairy products Frozen food

The global salatrim market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as: North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania

Global Salatrim Market Regional Overview

Salatrim is very popular in the North American region, and the use of salatrim is observed in multiple food products. In Europe, Salatrim is only found in bakery products bringing an opportunity for manufacturers to explore other application areas. The Asia Pacific market has not observed the use of salatrim in food products. Moreover, Asia Pacific can be a potential market for Salatrim manufacturers due to increasing spending capability, rising health-conscious consumers and rising urbanization.

Global Salatrim Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global salatrim market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company FMC Corporation Ltd. PGP Internationals TIC Gums Inc. Penford Corporation Ltd. Grain Processing Corporation (USA) Advanced Food Systems Inc. Other Prominent Players

