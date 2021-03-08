Botanical Infused Beverages Market 2029 – 2029 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – IQ JUICE, Botanical Lab, VCC BRANDS

Global Botanical Infused Beverages Market Overview

Global botanical infused beverages market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to the growing demand for functional food by health-conscious consumer. In the food and beverage industry, botanicals are ingredients, which are derived from plants that exert various functional benefits including boosting the immune system, relaxation, burning fat, as well as enhancing memory. It is beneficial for both physical and mental health. With the growing demand for instant effects due to busier lifestyle and growing consumer awareness about the nutritional and health benefits associated with botanical-infused beverage products is boosting the sales of botanical-infused beverage globally. Global market for botanical-infused beverages is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Moreover, rising demand from an aging population and growing health-conscious consumers results in the growth of global botanical-infused beverages market in the forecast period and is projected to open further new opportunities for the botanical-infused beverages market in the near future.

Global Botanical Infused Beverages Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Functional Beverages

Food and beverage industry is currently witnessing an upcoming market for functional food having health benefits apart from nutrition. Botanicals exhibits varied functional benefits including boosting energy, enhancing memory and burning fat, among many others. Thus, the growing number of beverage manufacturers, include botanicals in their product formulations, as plant-derived products are considered safe for providing health benefits. Moreover, rising awareness amongst the consumer, especially the aging population is boosting the demand for botanical-infused beverages globally.

Rising Awareness about Health Benefits of Botanical Infused Beverages

Botanical infused beverages provide various functional benefits, which offer benefits to both physical and mental health. Botanical infused beverages have multiple benefits, such as antioxidant, detoxification, relaxation, boost the immune system and many more. Manufacturers are actively launching new products with new formulations providing various benefits to the consumers. For instance, iQ juice line has launched a variety of beverages including apple cider, passion fruit juice and tart cherry juice, which enhances the memory and nervous system.

Busier Lifestyle to Boost the Demand for Botanical Infused Beverage

Busy lifestyle has become the norm for today’s urban population, which has increased the number of people suffering from stress and insomnia. Botanicals such as chamomile and passionflower are known to have relaxing effects. Also, consumers are familiar with energy drinks and their immediate effects, which has caused an increase in interest and willingness to try new functional beverages, especially relaxing and distressing beverages. Thus, changing lifestyle has increased the demand for botanical infused beverage products.

Global Botanical Infused Beverages Market Segmentation

The global botanical infused beverages market can be segmented on the basis of product type as: Non-Alcoholic Juice Tea/Infusion Carbonated Drinks Others Alcoholic

The global botanical infused beverages market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel as: Speciality Store Supermarkets Online Others

The global botanical infused beverages market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical regions as: North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania

Global Botanical Infused Beverages Market Regional Overview

Botanical infused beverages have gained immense popularity in the North American region. Many manufacturers have developed a variety of beverages infused with botanicals. One of the most popular and favorite beverage in North America includes a ready-to-drink botanical beverage with lotus flowers, schizandra berry and Rhodiola rosea, which are recognized for their rejuvenating benefits. CBD infused beverages are trendy in the European region. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation of flavors in botanical-infused beverages, which includes basil-infused drinks, sakura-scented coffee blends, and many more. In the Asia Pacific region, botanical-infused beverages are widespread, especially in India. Beverages infused with aloe vera, amla and neem have been used for centuries due to their health benefits.

Global Botanical Infused Beverages Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Botanical Infused Beverages Market are: Beyond Alcohol Ltd & Three Spirit Drinks Ltd Lotus Elixirs North America Inc. IQ JUICE Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Botanical Lab Doctor Stress Jin+Ja VCC BRANDS Canna Cola DSM Other Prominent Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Botanical Infused Beverages Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Botanical Infused Beverages Market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

The Botanical Infused Beverages Market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Botanical Infused Beverages Market Segments Botanical Infused Beverages Market Dynamics Botanical Infused Beverages Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Botanical Infused Beverages Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA) East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea) South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Rest of South Asia) Oceania (New Zealand and Australia)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Botanical Infused Beverages. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation of Botanical Infused Beverages. Historical, current and projected market size of Botanical Infused Beverages in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

