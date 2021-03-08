Sesame Milk Market 2029 – 2029 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – Sesame, Milk 2.0, Biomanatial, Ecomil, Sesamilk, Dutch Mill

Global Sesame Milk Market Overview

Sesame milk is a rich source of plant-based calcium; this alternative dairy free sesame milk is a good source of the macro of micronutrients including iron, phosphorus, selenium, selenium, manganese, magnesium, copper, B-complex vitamins, zinc. The demand for sesame milk is increasing over the forecast period due to associated health benefits with bone, heart, oral and skin health as well as promoting mood, sleep and providing fortification from oxidative liver damage and certain types of cancers. Dairy-free milk is expensive, and many prominent companies are engaged in offering sesame milk as an alternative for cashew, almond, flax milk. The hope & sesame is the leading the sesame milk market and has recently unveiled a series of sesame milk in plant-based beverage category with a variety of flavors including chocolate, vanilla, and others. Sesame milk is not recognized as a significant allergen. However, according to FDA (Food and Drug Administration) commissioner Dr. S Gottlieb, recently FDA is exploring whether to add sesame to the list of ‘big eight’ (tree nut, milk, eggs, fish, wheat, peanuts, soybeans, and crustacean shellfish) owing to growing concern of allergies by sesame in US. According to Hope and sesame, eight ounces of non-dairy sesame milk can provide eight grams of protein, 120 to 160 calories, and zero to seventeen grams of sugar. The global sesame milk market is likely to withstand significant opportunities in the food industry owing to its end-use benefits.

Global sesame milk market is likely to register a higher-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global market of sesame milk is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries including Food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industry. According to Fact.MR its market is likely to grow with a higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. North America dominated the global market for sesame milk in 2018. APEJ and Europe region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of sesame milk. Countries including US, China and Japan are expected to witness a significant market share of sesame milk due to manufacturing companies and research facilities for sesame milk are concentrated in these countries.

Increasing demand of sesame milk in food industry

Many manufacturers are engaged in providing sesame milk powder, but the demand for sesame milk is estimated to be more than that of the powder form. Sesame milk can be made from both sesame seeds, including black and white. However, the market leader hope and sesame is focused on providing white seed sesame milk. As North America is dominating majority of the market, researchers and manufacturers have opportunity to increase the overall market of sesame milk by introducing new enhanced sesame milk which will be allergy free and will help prevail the global market of sesame milk. The flavored sesame milk is expected to boost the overall demand as it can be added to sport nutrition drinks.

Global sesame milk market segmentation

The sesame milk market can be segmented into type, form, flavors, packaging type. By the type, the global sesame milk market can be categorized white sesame seed milk and black sesame seed milk. The global sesame milk market can be segmented by its form such as liquid and powder. By flavors of the sesame milk its market can be segmented into chocolate, vanilla, original, unsweetened original, and chocolate hazelnut. In packaging type segment sesame milk market is segmented into bottle, and tetra packaging. The global sesame milk Market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

Global sesame milk key market players

The global market for sesame milk is comprises of several manufacturers primarily converging on developing enhanced sesame milk mainly for dairy and bakery use. Some key market participants are Hope and Sesame, Milk 2.0, Biomanatial, Ecomil, Sesamilk, Dutch Mill, Lactasoy, First Brew, California organics, Raab Vitalfood, Herbs N Food, Tien Garden Vege and other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the sesame milk market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for sesame milk. The research report provides analysis and information according to sesame milk market segmented into type, form, flavors, packaging type.

The sesame milk report covers exhaustive analysis on: Sesame Milk Market Segments. Sesame Milk Market Dynamics Sesame Milk Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for sesame milk market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain for sesame milk. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of sesame milk. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size. in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape of market Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

