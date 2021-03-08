Avascular Necrosis Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States , 2021-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Avascular necrosis is a condition in which bone tissue dies due to reduced blood flow to bones. Avascular necrosis also is known as osteonecrosis, bone necrosis, aseptic necrosis, and ischemic bone necrosis. Avascular necrosis commonly occurs in body sites such as hip, shoulder, ankle, and knees. Avascular necrosis is basically two type’s traumatic avascular necrosis and non-traumatic avascular necrosis. Avascular necrosis can be the result as reduction of blood supply due to fracture and dislocation of bone, excessive use of chronic corticosteroids and alcohol. Other conditions associated with non-traumatic avascular necrosis are sickle cell disease, metabolic bone disorders such as Gaucher disease etc. Therapeutic treatment and surgical treatment are available to treat avascular necrosis. Surgical treatment procedures such as bone grafting, osteotomy, total joint replacement, core decompression, vascularized bone graft placement are performed to treat avascular necrosis. Therapeutic treatment such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), osteoporosis drugs, cholesterol-lowing drugs, blood thinners are prescribed to treat avascular necrosis.

Growing number of road accidents and traumatic injuries expected propel the growth of the avascular necrosis market over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of alcohol and excessive intake of corticosteroids expected to favors the growth of the avascular necrosis market. Growing adoption of advanced minimally-invasive surgical treatment expected to boost the growth of avascular necrosis market. Increasing research and development activities for drug development expected to upsurge avascular necrosis market growth opportunity near the future. However, the shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons expected to restrain the growth of the avascular necrosis market. Moreover, less awareness among people regarding disease and strict regulatory requirement are expected to hamper the growth of avascular necrosis market.

The global Avascular Necrosis market is segmented on basis of disease type, treatment type, distribution sales and region:

Segmentation by Disease Type

Traumatic Avascular Necrosis

Non-traumatic Avascular Necrosis

Segmentation by Treatment Type

Therapeutic Treatment Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS) Osteoporosis Drugs Cholesterol Lowing Drugs Blood Thinners

Surgical Treatment Bone Grafting Osteotomy Total Joint Replacement Core Decompression Vascularized Bone Graft Placement

Segmentation by Sales Channel

Retail Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Store

Institutional Sales Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Orthopedic Clinics



Avascular Necrosis market expected to represent a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Non-traumatic avascular necrosis segment expected to gain high share in avascular necrosis market owing to increased alcohol consumption, metabolic bone disorders, and other disorder. Based on treatment type, surgical treatment segment expected to expand at a faster rate and gain maximum share in the market. Surgical treatment options such as bone grafting are expected to grow with significant growth rate as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries.

Regionally, the global Avascular Necrosis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global avascular necrosis market owing to high adoption advanced treatment option and the higher concentration of market players. Europe also shows the high growth rate in the avascular necrosis market due to the increasing number of surgical procedures and drug development. Avascular necrosis market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure and higher prevalence of bone disorders in countries such as India & China.

Some of the players operating in the global Avascular Necrosis market are Wright Medical Group Inc., Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Eli Lilly & Company, Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Baxter International, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc. and others.

