Daughter Craft Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2019 to 2029

Since the earlier days of offshore oil and gas exploration, daughter craft have been operated as a rescue and emergency response vessels. The daughter crafts are relatively much faster and more maneuverable rescue vessels. The quicker maneuverability of the daughter crafts makes it suitable for rapid response and intervention for offshore applications. Furthermore, the design and size of the daughter crafts allow it to stay at sea for a longer period of time. In the past decade, the daughter craft design has continued to evolve significantly.

The global market for daughter crafts is divided into seven economies: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia (East & South Asia), Oceania, and Latin America. As result of the positive outlook of the maritime sector, the market for daughter craft is anticipated to register substantial growth over the foreseeable future. East Asia appears to account for the significant share in the global daughter craft market owing to the positive outlook of the shipbuilding industry in the region. South Asia is also expected to grow by witnessing significant growth by the end of the forecast duration.

On the other hand, in North America, the daughter craft market for the United States is foreseen to witness slow growth owing to the slowdown of the maritime sector. However, Mexico is projected to account for the significant share in the daughter craft market in the Latin America region. In the Middle East & Africa, especially the GCC countries account for the considerable daughter craft demand owing to the optimistic oil and gas industry.

Global Daughter Craft Market – Key Segments

The global daughter craft market can be classified on the basis engine power, maximum speed, seating capacity, length, and engine orientation. Based on the maximum speed, the global daughter crafts market can further be classified as normal speed and high speed. Daughter craft with a maximum speed of around 6 knots can be considered normal speed daughter crafts. However, the daughter crafts with a maximum speed of 20 knots fall under the category of higher-speed daughter crafts.

The daughter craft market can also be classified based on the seating capacity, which varies from 4 passengers to 12 passengers. However, some of the daughter craft are made to carry more passenger than the specified capacity in case of an emergency. Based on the engine orientation, the global daughter crafts market can be classified based on inboard engine daughter craft and outboard engine daughter craft. In most of the cases, smaller daughter craft uses the outboard engine, and larger daughter crafts use an inboard diesel engine.

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The daughter craft market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The Daughter craft market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

