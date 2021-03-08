Talc Alternatives Market Insights and Trends , Forecast 2019 to 2029

Talc, a powder that absorbs moisture and odor, serves as a lubricant and provides an astringent effect to the skin. There has been a negative perception in the minds of people in the recent past due to lawsuits on talc manufacturing companies such as Johnson & Johnson regarding their usage of asbestos in talcum powder, which has had a massive impact on the talc market. Talc is also reported to be cancerous and even poisonous if inhaled or swallowed; thus, there has been an increase in regulations regarding the usage of talc.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4225

Keeping this in mind, companies have begun to develop talc alternatives from various natural materials such as corn starch, arrowroot powder, silica, etc. These talc alternatives not only fulfill the demands regarding talc but also add their own benefits. For e.g., corn starch is softer than talc; baking soda can better deodorize the air, etc.

Corn-based Talc Alternatives to Lead Growth

The talc alternatives market is segmented by source material, product claim, sales channel, end-use industry, and region. Talc alternatives are often produced from sources such as silica, zinc oxide, corn, rice, arrowroot, kaolin clay, and others. Out of these sources, talc alternatives produced from silica consist of a significant share of the market, while tremendous growth is observed in talc alternative developed using corn starch. Other sources are also increasing in popularity due to their inherent benefits over others.

Request Full Report With TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4225

Talc alternatives are segmented according to the claims made by companies producing them. These primarily include organic, vegan, and gluten-free claims. The most traction is shown by vegan talc alternatives in the food and cosmetic industry.

The talc alternatives market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Talc Alternatives Market Segments

Talc Alternatives Market Dynamics

Talc Alternatives Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Talc Alternatives Market

Value Chain of the Talc Alternatives Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordics, Russia, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia (India, China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report on the talc alternatives market provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per the segments of the market. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4225

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com