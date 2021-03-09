Ascorbil Palmitate Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Key Players | Pure Encapsulations LLC, GC Chemicals Corporation

Global demand for processed food has been increasing across the regions which is anticipated to boost the demand for ascorbil palmitates. Ascorbil palmitates can be used as a food additive as well as it helps in maintaining nutritional value and acts as antioxidant supplement products. Growth in consumption of dietary supplements is one of the key factors boosting the demand of ascorbil. In America more than 70% of adults consume dietary supplements for maintaining health. The rise in health awareness will increase the demand for dietary supplements, which will serve as a driver for the global ascorbyl palmitate market. Demand for ascorbil palmitates as a functional ingredient for skin care products is also increasing at a fast pace. Availability is vitamin E, and vitamin C offers competitive edge as an ingredient in sun care products. Globally, nearly 52,710 patents has been filed for ascorbyl palmitate from which U.S. has filed 24,812, representing higher research and development activities associated with ascorbyl palmitate.

Increasing Demand for Ascorbil Palmitate in Food Industry

The addition of antioxidant additives such as ascorbyl palmitate can benefit for enhancing oxidation of lipids like PUFA. Food processing industries are adopting ascorbyl palmitate as a key ingredient in their packaged food products for increasing shelf life. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has recognized ascorbyl palmitate as safe for using as a food additive. FDA has also approved the use of ascorbyl palmitate for animal feed, drugs, and other related products. Ascorbyl palmitate has also started to find its utility in infant formula, which is expected to create a new revenue stream.

Global Ascorbil Palmitate Market: Segmentation

The ascorbil palmitate market has been segmented into different form, application, end use industries, packaging type and region.

Based on type, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

Powder

Capsules

Others

Based on application, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

Creams and Lotions

Anti-Aging Products

Sun Protection Products

Food Additive

Others

Based on end use industries, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Based on packaging, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

Bottle

Pouch

Tetra Packaging

Based on region, the ascorbil palmitate market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Global Ascorbil Palmitate Market: Key Players

In the global ascorbil palmitate market, prominent manufacturers are focusing on developing ascorbyl palmitate as a source of vitamin C. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has given green signal for using ascorbil palmitate as a food additive, hence leading companies are increasing their production capacity more than ever. Some of the key market participants in ascorbil palmitate market include Pure Encapsulations, LLC, GC Chemicals Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., PureFormulas Inc., The good scent company, Parchem, Aceto Corporation, American International Chemical, LLC., ECSA Chemicals, Foodchem International, George Uhe Company, Jiangyin Healthway, Penta International, liberty natural products, Sinoway Industrial, among other prominent players.

