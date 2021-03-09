Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH) Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue | Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., Lundbeck Inc.

Posted on 2021-03-09 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Porphyria is aninborn error of heme biosynthesis, classified into 8 genetically distinct metabolic disorders.Heme is a component of hemoglobin, the oxygen carrier protein in the blood.Acute hepatic porphyria (APH) is one of the rare and significantly females dominated subtype of porphyrias, primarily affect the nervous system. In the United States, the prevalence of porphyria is approximated to be 1 in 25,000 individuals and the prevalence of clinical APHis reported to be 5 to 10 per 100,000 individuals.Drug therapies used to treatacute hepatic porphyria (APH) includes intravenous hemin, nutrition and hydration supplement, and anti-epileptic drugs. For life-threatening acute attacks liver transplantation may be required.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4696

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH)Market: Drivers and Restraints 

Advancements in diagnosis of metabolic disorders is primarily expected to grow the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. Government initiative and research funding to meet the unmet market demand is expected to grow the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. In addition, favorable regulations and approval support from regulatory authorities is expected to drive industry players to launch novel therapeutics in the market. This trend is expected to grow the acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. However, low awareness and poor access to healthcare in emerging regions are expected to hamper the growth of acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market.

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH)Market: Segmentation

The acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market can besegmented into indication, drug type, distribution channels and geography.

Based on indication, the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market is segmented as:

  • Acute intermittent Porphyria (AIP)
  • Variagate Porphyria (VP)
  • Hereditary Coproporphyria (HC)
  • Hereditary Deficit of Delta-aminolevulinic Acid Dehydratase (HDAD)

Based on drug type, the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market is segmented as:

  • Intravenous Hemin
  • Carbohydrate Nutrition and Hydration
  • Hypertonic Saline
  • Anti-epileptics (Short-acting)

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4696

Based on the distribution channels, the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market is segmented as:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Drug Stores
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH)Market: Overview

The acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market is expected to experience moderate growth over the forecast period owing to higher government initiative to develop innovative therapeutics for acute hepatic porphyria (APH).Byindication, acute intermittent porphyria (AIP)segment is expected to hold the major market share in the acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. Among drug class, intravenous heminsegment is expected to hold the major market share in the acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. Recently, in the end of 2019, FDA has approvedGIVLAARI® (givosiran injections)first and only one treatment for acute hepatic porphyria (APH)manufactured by the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Among distribution channels, retail pharmacies segment is expected to be the leading revenue generating segment in acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market owing to higher patient footfall.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4696/S

Acute Hepatic porphyria (APH)Market: Key Players

The global market for acute hepatic porphyria (APH)is consolidated withlarge number of market players. Examples of some of the primary key players operating in the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market are Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., Lundbeck Inc., andAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution