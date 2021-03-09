Discovery Bioanalysis Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights | Covance, Inc., ICON Plc,., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

Discovery bioanalysis is a rapid non-GLP (good laboratory practice) technique which provides bioanalytical data by minimizing the time and cost during the early and late stages of drug discovery. The demand for discovery bio-analysis market is increasing rapidly particularly in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are highly dependent on contract research organization in conducting bioanalytical services, because of the difficulties of high cost and time which are expected to fuel the growth of the discovery bio-analysis market during forecasting periods. Besides, the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is also expected to boost the growth of discovery bio-analysis market.

Increased investments in research and drug development across the world by biopharmaceutical companies also propelling the growth of discovery bioanalysis market. Furthermore, the booming growth of the medical cosmetic industry in recent years with the high investment towards medical research and development expected to accelerate the discovery of bioanalysis market growth. Also, the market entrance of a large number of companies and manufacturers providing discovery bio-analysis services for drug development is expected to propel the growth of discovery bioanalysis market. Growing demand for customized and personalized drug is expected to booming the growth of discovery bioanalysis market. Increasing health expenditures of the peoples across the world is also another factor expected to drive the growth of discovery bioanalysis market. However, factors such as expensive treatment and strict regulatory policies slowing the growth of discovery bioanalysis market.

Discovery Bio-analysis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rise in the incidence of chronic diseases across the world is one of the major factor expected to propel the growth of discovery bioanalysis market. Also, the cost-effectiveness of bioanalytical testing services outsourcing as compared to in-house analysis is one of the factors expected to boost the market growth during forecast periods. Increasing demand for bioanalytical services by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies drives the growth of discovery bioanalysis market. The rapid growth of the cosmetic treatment industry and the increasing expenditure towards innovative drug development expected to accelerate the growth of discovery bioanalysis market. Moreover. However, the strict regulatory policies and a high initial setup cost expected to hamper the growth of discovery bioanalysis market.

Discovery Bio-analysis Market: Segmentation

The discovery bioanalysis market can be segmented as test type, molecule type, service type and end-user

Based on the test type discovery bioanalysis market is segmented as:

ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion)

Pharmacodynamics

Pharmacokinetic

Bioequivalence

Bioavailability

Others

Based on the molecule type discovery bioanalysis market is segmented as:

Small Molecules

Large Molecules

Vaccines

Based on the service type discovery bioanalysis market is segmented as:

Nonclinical Bioanalysis Services

Clinical Bioanalysis Services

Based on the end-user discovery bioanalysis market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Discovery Bio-analysis Market: Overview

The market of discovery bioanalysis is rapidly increasing due to its growing application for the analysis of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking for contract research development companies for discovery bioanalysis services due to low cost and time as compared to in house analysis. Moreover, the increasing demand for discovery bioanalysis services for generic drug development by the key pharmaceutical market players is also expected to boost the demand for discovery bioanalysis market over forecast periods.

Examples of some of the key players operating discovery bio-analysis market are Covance, Inc., ICON Plc,., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and WuXi AppTec among others

