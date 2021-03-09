Bicycle Pumps Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2031 | Blackburn, Origin8, Giyo

The increase in research and development expenditure by manufacturers to develop and introduce more convenient tire inflation solutions provide momentum to the growth of the bicycle pumps market. These bicycle pumps are made from raw materials that offer smooth tire inflation, increased durability, easy handling and storing, convenience in carrying out, and some other helpful features. Rising aesthetic importance of bicycle accessories, increasing demand for convenient and trendy accessories, and growth in urbanization in developing economies are the key factors expected to propel the growth of the global bicycle pumps market.

The increased value, high durability, and advanced features such as built-in pressure gauge and other settings offered by the bicycle pumps to the bikers, adventure sports persons and bike enthusiasts are also expected to increase the demand for the global bicycle pumps market. The global bicycle pumps market is expected to witness a moderate single-digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Rapid Urbanization And Increasing Preferences For Cycling And Related Sports Amps Up The Demand

Due to the rising trend of using bikes among population and increased health benefits there is a demand for bicycles in large numbers with aesthetic looks, better reliability, and durability for daily commute or extreme adventure sports are the factors leading to the growth of the global bicycle pumps market. Producers are focusing on the production of bicycle pumps that are compact in nature, offering convenience to carry out on a bike trip, and can be used for all bikes. This has resulted in a significant rise in demand for the bicycle pumps market across the globe as bicycle pumps efficiently reduce the cost required for taking the bicycle to mechanic for inflation of tire or purchasing CO2 air cartridge to refill air. The change in consumer choices towards the usage of bicycle for commute or travel to nearby places in developed regions due to increased health benefits and to reduce environmental effects of burning fuel in automobiles has propelled the growth of the global bicycle pumps market.

Introduction Of New Technology And Products Pose As A Threat

The development of new components from light weight alloys and carbon fiber compounds provide new growth opportunities to the global bicycle pumps market. Rising trend of using bicycles for various activities among health-conscious consumers propels the growth of the global bicycle pumps market. Producers are now concentrating on advanced technology and next-gen products such as “air free” tires, air less tires that do not require air to stay inflated. These are the key factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the bicycle pumps market in the developed regions during the forecast period.

Bicycle Pumps Market Segmentation

Bicycle pumps market can be segmented based on raw materials, type, application, and operation.

Based on operation, bicycle pumps market is segmented into: F/V A/V E/V

Based on type, bicycle pumps market is segmented into: Floor Pumps Frame-mounted Pumps CO2 Pumps Mini Pumps

Based on application, bicycle pumps market is segmented into: Road Bike-Racing Mountain Bike Fat Bikes Ohers

Based on raw materials, bicycle pumps market is segmented into: Aluminium alloy Carbon fibre Other hybrid compounds



Bicycle Pumps Market Key Players

The increased spending on research and development by market players to develop and innovate high-quality, low cost bicycle pumps to cater to the needs of tire inflation solutions. The companies are focusing on installing and utilizing advanced alloys and carbon-fiber compounds to produce affordable and durable products. Bicycle pumps market is fragmented in nature.

Blackburn

Origin8

Giyo

Manitou

HurricaneInnovations

Genuine Innovations

Finish Line

DT Swiss

Campagnolo

BioLogic

Bike-Parts

Topeak

Specialized

Silca

Lezyne

