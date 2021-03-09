Automotive Upholstery Market by Application (Carpets, Dashboards, Roof Liners, Seat Covers, Sun Visors & Trunk Liners)- Global Forecast to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Automotive Upholstery Market by Application (Carpets, Dashboards, Roof Liners, Seat Covers, Sun Visors & Trunk Liners), Upholstery Materials, Fabric Type (Non-woven & Woven), Integrated Technology, Vehicle Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The automotive upholstery market in 2017, is estimated to be USD 4.65 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 7.74 Billion by 2025. The market is driven by factors such as increasing vehicle production, growing demand for advanced technologies and customized automotive interiors adoption and increasing demand for light weight automotive materials.

“Automotive seat covers to be the largest segment of the automotive upholstery market, by application”

Automotive seat covers are the largest segment of the automotive upholstery market, by application because automotive seats consume the maximum upholstery material. Each automotive seat cover consumes up to 2 meters of upholstery material. Luxury and premium vehicle manufacturers offer leather seat covers as a standard fit on some models and as optional fit for other variants. Mid-segment cars often offer synthetic leather seat covers. Most entry-level cars come with standard seat covers that are a combination of polyester and nylon. With the advent of autonomous driving and innovation in automotive interiors, the demand for seat covers will increase. Autonomous vehicles are anticipated to have more spacious interiors with flexible seating.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=125905396

“Synthetic leather to be the largest segment of the automotive upholstery market, by upholstery materials”

Synthetic leather is largely used instead of genuine leather owing to its cost-effectiveness and comparatively more environment friendly dying and treating process. Synthetic leather is either polyurethane (PU) based or poly-vinyl chloride based (PVC). This upholstery material is stain resistant and easy to clean, making it an ideal automotive upholstery material. Due to its synthetic material, this leather type can be manufactured in a vast array of colors and textures. Synthetic leather is largely used in automotive seat cars and the demand for it is anticipated to grow with growing vehicle production and rising consumption of seat covers.

“Asia Oceania to be the largest regional market for automotive upholstery market”

Asia Oceania comprises China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Others. China is a hub for vehicle production and sales. The country also has a large presence of automotive upholstery raw material suppliers. The demand for automotive upholstery is directly linked to the demand and production of vehicles in this region. Since, China has a large base of suppliers, it dominates the global market for key raw materials such as nylon, polypropylene, and polyester. Japan and India are also witnessing a growing consumer demand for automotive upholstery.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=125905396

Key Market Players:

The automotive upholstery market is dominated by a few global application suppliers and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the market are Lear Corporation (US), Adient PLC (Ireland), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), and Faurecia S.A. (France).

Target Audience

Automotive interior manufacturers and component suppliers

Automotive interior upholstery manufacturers

Automotive upholstery raw material suppliers

Automotive OEMs

Industry associations and other driver assistance systems manufacturers

The automobile industry and related end-user industries

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst