Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Worth $1.7 billion – Increasing focus on miniaturization & Technological advancements

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved two major activities in estimating the current size of the Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Revenue-based estimation approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

The protein crystallization market is estimated to witness tremendous growth in the next five years as it comprises automated systems that offer very high sensitivity. In addition, protein purification, reagents/consumables, X-ray, and the crystallography segments of the crystallization of protein market are projected to see high growth rates on account of a large number of ongoing research projects in the domain. Thus, the emerging markets of Asia as well as the electrophoresis technology for protein purification are the new revenue sources for the protein crystallization market.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market by Technology (NMR, X-Ray Crystallography), Product & Service (Instrument (Liquid Handling (Automated)), Consumable (Reagent, Microplate) End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, the Protein Crystallography Market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for protein-based drugs and the increasing demand for biologics in various application areas.

North America dominates the protein crystallization and crystallography market.

The protein crystallization market is divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global protein crystallography market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and rising focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins.

Among the Asia-Pacific countries, China and India are expected to grow at high CAGRs during the forecast period. This forecasted growth is attributed to increasing prosperity, growing research, and urbanization.

Key Market Players;

The major companies in the protein crystallization and crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).

Rigaku Corporation (Japan) is the leading player in the global protein crystallization and crystallography market. Due to its wide portfolio of protein crystallization instruments, software, and accessories, the company has a strong presence in the APAC and distribution networks and subsidiaries in Europe and the US. To maintain its leadership position, the company has adopted inorganic strategies such as partnerships with firms such as Merck to develop lab consumables based on the crystalline sponge technology.