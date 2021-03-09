Universal Probe Library Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2018-2027

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —\

Universal probe library is intended for life science research. This technology is used to enable highly flexible and quick quantification of almost any transcript in the transcriptome of a wide range of organisms by leveraging real time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) essays. Universal probe library reduces assay design time and the time to reach final result, combines high assay specificity with convenience and flexibility, and doesn’t need any special hardware or unique reaction conditions.

The universal probe library is witnessing progress on the back of growing life science studies, increasing dependency on validations based on RT-PCR, proliferating biotechnology segment, and burgeoning demand for advanced technology in the R&D vertical.

Life science field has been underpinning gains in healthcare system, being supported by hefty government funding & private investments. Growing private investments in this sector have resulted into vigorous competition in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segments. These fields are vital end-user industries for the global universal probe library market, thus, growing investments in them are expected to boost the use of universal probe library technology.

With high level of compatibility, the advanced technology-based universal probe library has been used successfully in multiple assays, including gene knockdown quantification, and microarray validation assays, among others. With unique and impressive capabilities of universal probe library technology, the global universal probe library market is likely to grow in the near future.

However, lack of awareness about advanced technologies, high initial spending, and need of specificity continue to impede the progress of the universal probe library market.

Global Universal Probe Library Market: Snapshot

The global universal probe library market is foreseen to gain impetus due to the presence of top companies, viz. Roche Life Science and Sigma-Aldrich introducing highly advanced products with sophisticated features. For instance, Sigma-Aldrich’s Universal ProbeLibrary probes offer features that help in making probe-based assays convenient, flexible, and specific. They also help to significantly reduce assay implementation and design times. Furthermore, they do not require unusual reaction or special hardware conditions. Some companies also provide free online software for easy steps to design hydrolysis probe-based, cost-effective, and specific quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) assays.

Web-based software tools such as Roche Life Science’s ProbeFinder combined with Universal ProbeLibrary probes could create decent demand in the market. The advantage of creating optimal real-time assays is one of the factors supporting the demand for such tools in the market. Universal probe library is considered as a new concept that helps to streamline gene expression analysis with qPCR. This could be evidenced by Roche Applied Science’s Universal ProbeLibrary with only 165 prevalidated probes allowing users to quantify and analyze gene expression data with high throughput and peak efficiency. It combines SYBR Green I assay’s speed and flexibility with high specificity of probe-based assays.

Universal probe library is a qPCR system that is typically merged with probe finder assay designing software. This easy-to-use system is adopted by researchers to discover the correct probe/primer combination and also set up the qPCR assay. This probe based assay typically depends on detection (which is sequence specific) of the desired PCR product. The amalgamation of the probe and specific gene primers leads to enhanced sensitivity and specificity. They are based on LNA (Locked Nucleic Acid) probes. LNA probes are short modified molecules of nucleic acid which are capable to bind with their targets irrespective of their short lengths. This bonding nature makes them useful in in-situ hybridization or even real time PCRs.

Universal Probe Library Market- Drivers

Research funding from government and favorable legislative scenario are expected to drive the global market for antibody library technologies over the forecast period. Research and development in life science is highly reliant on government research and funding grants. Formation of provisions of subsidy and policies by several governments boosts research and development activities across various sections of the universal probe library market.

As a majority of activities in biotechnology and life science research are in collaboration, biotechnology would not have existed without venture capitalists. Even though large biotechnology companies performed well in the market, the biotechnology sector is dominated by relatively small, loss-making companies that have less funds. These small companies underperformed and thus, investors are unwilling to finance such a capital constrained business. However, this may benefit the sector by stimulating mergers and acquisition activities. Expansion in the size of library is another driver which is fuelling the growth of the universal probe library market. Automation is increasingly becoming common in life science research, due to the demand for increased productivity, speed, accuracy, and efficiency. Wide exploitation of these technologies in nearest future is forecasted to create a huge demand for universal probe library technologies over the next decade.

Universal Probe Library Market- Restraints

Specificity issues and lack of awareness of regulatory procedures for universal probe library technologies are factors hindering the growth of the market. The lack of inclination to adopt new techniques by some small scale biotechnology companies limits the widespread use of universal probe libraries. Lack of awareness towards regulatory pathways for the use of universal probe library market is hampering the market growth. Unfavorable binding may result in the loss of high affinity ligands, as it may corrupt proper selection due to a high number of false positives.

Universal Probe Library Market- Regional Overview

This market is matured and developed in the regions such as North America and Europe. One of the significant factors behind the growth of this market in the developed regions is technological advancement. Academic and industry collaboration can be witnessed more in the developed regions. This enables the blending of research expertise of academics in targets, with industry’s resources and developmental expertise.

Universal Probe Library Market- Key Companies

Roche Life Science, Sigma-Aldrich, Biocompare, SABiosciences and Abbott are some of the key companies operating in the universal prove library market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

