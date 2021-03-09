Cat Dry Food Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cat Dry Food Market: An Overview

The cat dry food market is highly influenced by bodies like the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). In terms of benefits, a debate on the benefits of cat dry food and their wet counterparts has been going on for years. Cat dry food has the edge in terms of cost. Cat dry food is an economical solution and is relatively easy to store. Consumers prefer cat dry food as it can be left out all day for cats to eat. The AAFCO identifies four different categories, based on age groups.

The labels of the cat dry food must specify the age group of cat it would satisfy the nutritional requirements of. Food for kittens and pregnant/nursing cats have higher requirements for every nutrient. To be labeled as ‘complete and balanced’ cat dry food, the product must satisfy two conditions –

Meet one of the Cat dry food Nutrient Profiles as established by the AAFCO

Pass a feeding trial using AAFCO procedures

The outlook for the growth of the global cat dry food market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period

Global Cat Dry Food Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers in the cat dry food market are laying more emphasis on manufacturing food which is certified ‘complete and balanced’ by the AAFCO. This indicates that the cat dry food formula has the necessary nutrient balance to function as the sole nutrition source for the cat. Cats are obligate carnivores, which compels all manufacturers in the cat dry food market to solely focus on meat-based meals. Therefore, all certified products in the cat dry food market revolves around four categories – meat, byproducts, meat meal, and byproduct meal.

Although devoid of any regulatory authority, the AAFCO is charged by law to monitor the sale and distribution of animal feeds and drug remedies, including cat dry food. It is mandatory for manufacturers to include a ‘nutritional adequacy statement’ on cat dry food labels, which clearly indicates which stage of life of a cat the product will nutritionally satisfy. Consumers are more likely to go for cat dry food certified by AAFCO. Manufacturers in the cat dry food market, focusing on products having beef, chicken, duck, lamb, and salmon as their key protein sources are expected to witness a promising growth outlook. It has been observed that the best cat dry food brands source their ingredients from the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and France.

Global Cat Dry Food Market: Segmentation

Globally, the cat dry food market has been segmented as –

On the basis of life stage, the global cat dry food market is segmented as –

Kitten

Adult Cat

Senior Cat

On the basis of packaging type, the global cat dry food market is segmented as –

Stand-up pouches

Folding cartons

Bags

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cat dry food market is segmented as –

Online retail

Indirect Specialty pet stores Veterinary drug stores



On the basis of protein source, the global cat dry food market is segmented as –

Beef

Chicken

Lamb

Turkey

Mackerel

Boar

Herring

Salmon

Others (Pilchard, Boar, Bison, etc.)

Global Cat Dry Food Market: Regional Outlook

The North America cat dry food market is expected to remain at the forefront of market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to high rate of awareness regarding the benefits of a balanced pet diet, among cat owners in the region. The Western Europe cat dry food market is expected to closely follow its North America counterpart, in terms of both value and volume. The Asia-Pacific region might witness decent growth in the cat dry food market in the coming years. However, with a limited share of cat owners, and less awareness about pet foods, market growth might not reach the potential rate. In terms of cat dry food penetration, Japan is expected to have a high share.

Global Cat Dry Food Market: Key players

Some of the key producers in the cat dry food market include –

Nestle Purina PetCare Company

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Farmina Pet Food USA

Champion Petfoods LP

Merrick Pet Care, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

