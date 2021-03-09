Dairy Cream Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Dairy Cream Market: An Overview

Dairy cream has varying standards across regions. In the U.S., dairy cream refers to a dairy product with a milk composition of at least 18%. While, in Europe, ‘cream’ refers to a product with minimal milk content. Dairy cream is widely consumed in households, with Europe being at the forefront of growth in demand. Dairy cream is consumed in several forms, which include heavy cream, double cream, clotted cream, and others. Dairy cream manufacturing is a highly regulated process, and is often marketed as pasteurized and ultra-pasteurized. Furthermore, flavored creams are more popular during Christmas, especially in western countries. Double cream is combined with alcohol and sugar to produce Brandy, Cinnamon, and Calvados creams. These are widely used for the preparation of delicacies such as Christmas pudding, Apple tart, and others. Thus, the market for flavored dairy cream is expected to witness growth in revenues during special occasions.

Global Dairy Cream Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers in the dairy cream market have been engaged in marketing their new cream products as a complete solution to most of their cooking needs. The key focus seems to be on the nutrition aspect of the product. Most large-scale producers in the dairy cream market have been offering pasteurized milk and cream, especially from nonfat milk, to their consumers. This is in line with the growing consumer demand for dairy products rich in milk proteins and vitamins. Growth in the number of diet conscious-consumers has resulted in higher consumption of nonfat milk in households as it eliminates most of the saturated fats and cholesterols.

Some of the large-scale producers in the dairy cream market such as Nestle and Saputo have been offering a variety of dairy cream for their consumers, including sour cream. To cater to a wider consumer base, small and medium-scale dairy cream producers must consider the special dietary and religious requirement of consumers, and include halal and kosher certified dairy cream in their portfolio.

Global Dairy Cream Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Dairy Cream market has been segmented as –

On the basis of product type, the global Dairy Cream market is segmented as –

Heavy Cream

Double Cream

Clotted Cream

Crème fraiche

Flavored creams

Manufacturing Cream

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Dairy Cream market is segmented as –

Online Channel

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores Departmental Stores



On the basis of end use, the global Dairy Cream market is segmented as –

Soups

Sauces & Dressings

Vegetables

Cakes and Other Baked Products

Others

Global Dairy Cream Market: Regional Outlook

The North America dairy cream packaging market is expected to maintain leading position during the forecast period. This is attributed to a well-established industry in the U.S. and Canada. In Western Europe, Germany is expected to be the most attractive country for the regional dairy cream market, with a market volume share of more than 40%. In terms of market growth, countries such as the Netherlands and Belgium are projected to register CAGRs of more than 3%, over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific dairy cream market has been increasing during the last couple of years. However, growth is anticipated to be gradual. Dairy cream market in the Latin America region is expected to witness slow growth till 2020, after which, it is expected to pick up pace, once the region has fully recovered from the effects of the recession in 2015. The market for dairy cream prepared to cater special dietary and religious requirements is expected to witness positive growth in the Middle East.

Global Dairy Cream Market: Key players

Some of the key producers operating in the Dairy Cream market include –

Saputo Dairy Foods USA Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Dean Foods

Land O’ Lakes Inc.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Schreiber Foods

Kraft Foods Group

Agropur Cooperative

Leprino Foods Co.

Grup LaLa

Kroger Co. The

Parmalat SpA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

