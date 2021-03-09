Mosquito Screen Doors Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing instances of malaria and other diseases spread by mosquitoes has been influencing the demand for mosquito screen doors over the years. As mosquitoes are quite dangerous for human health, wide range of population are using several utilities including mosquito screen doors to prevent their entry inside the house without hindering natural light or fresh air. The mosquito screen doors are long lasting, easy to use, clean, and maintain, and come in variety of custom options. Increasing spending on comfortable home utilities as well as growing consumer confidence for such installations are likely to boost growth of mosquito screen doors market.

As homeowners are gradually turning to garage for recreation, hobbies and entertainment, mosquito screen doors are becoming a necessity to enjoy the fresh air without the annoyance of insects, especially mosquitoes. Further, these doors also keep the garage clean and free of leaves and debris. These are the key factors favoring the growth of mosquito screen doors market. As the demand for mosquito screen doors continue to grow, manufacturers are focusing on innovative products, quality, and design that are appealing to the consumers which in turn is expected to promote the growth prospects of global mosquito screen doors market.

Improved Consumer Spending and Product Innovations to Drive Mosquito Screen Doors Market

The market for mosquito screen doors is estimated to remain under the influence of macro as well as microeconomic factors. Macroeconomic factors include the growth of construction sector, consumer disposable income, and consumer confidence in spending for home improvement. Product innovation aligning consumer satisfaction is one of the prime microeconomic drivers for the mosquito screen doors market. In addition, rising awareness for the prevention of insect-borne diseases, in particular, mosquitoes is another influencer encouraging consumers as well as manufacturers to invest in the mosquito screen doors market. With the variety of custom options available in the market, steady consumer confidence for installation of mosquito nets is likely to translate into the raised global demand for mosquito screen doors.

Consumer Spending Confidence to Prominently Influence Adoption

Recovering global economic scenario has led to consumer demographic shifts, altering tenant dynamics, and growing preference for better housing amenities. Latest projected GDP outlook for the U.S. and Europe is positive and that of APEJ is moderate. Similarly, steady rise in disposable income is also marked across the globe. Such economic scenario has led to a stronger consumer confidence index, particularly in terms of investments in new houses, and home improvement activities. Further, increased adoption of advanced amenities and better comfort facilities is also witnessed. As opposed to traditional mosquito nets that were specifically built for beds, technology advances have introduced window and door nets that allow consumers to freely enjoy the natural air and protect insect entry in homes. With the increased preference for comfortable amenities, demand for mosquito screen doors is likely to grow in the review period.

Installation Remains Popular in New as well as Old Builds

With the steady expansion of real estate industry, housing contractors are delivering a variety of home amenities among which mosquito screens are one of the prerequisites asked by consumers. As a standard of luxury, motorized roller screens are gaining popularity in new real estate projects. Along with new, older or moderately new constructions are also installing mosquito screen doors for prevention of insect entry.

Rising Demand for Patio, Terrace and Balcony to Fuel Utilization

As they add glamour and elegance, demand for outdoor spaces, terraces and balconies have gained popularity among modern consumers. Despite the growth of urbanization, small patio, urban balcony, and miniature garden are preferred to experience natural environment amidst the construction crowd. As these garden builds attract insects, installation of mosquito screen doors has become common. Owing to rising demand for patio, terraces garden, and balconies, the mosquito screen doors market is likely to grow steadily in future.

Malaria Prevention Efforts to Boost Installation

Malaria has remained a major public health problem worldwide. WHO recommends the use of vector control which implies to preventing mosquitoes from biting humans, by using nets and insecticides. Due to these preventive measures and improved diagnosis, statistics of malaria incidences and associated deaths have significantly declined across the globe. Apart from traditional mosquito nets, manufacturers have introduced window and door screens that deliver comfort as well as protection against not only malaria but from all kinds of insects. Due to the efficiency and durability, mosquito screens for doors and windows have gained popularity across different classes of consumers. With this, the market for mosquito screen doors is projected to grow steadily during the review period.

Trending Features of Mosquito Screen Doors

The mosquito screen doors market is marked by constant innovation and consumer preference. Although market represents mixed manufacturers, with the priority of quality, a number of reliable manufacturers are leading the global market.

With the transformation in infrastructure designs, mosquito screening solutions are delivered for residential as well as commercial constructions where they provide insect protection with aesthetic beauty.

With the implementation of different materials, fiberglass, aluminium, stainless steel (SS), and bronze nets are available in the market.

Dual purpose solar screens and pet meshes are latest entrants of the market. The former prevents UV rays along with mosquitoes, and the latter is sturdy to bear heavy tearing by pets. Designers and installers also provide special pet entry constructions.

As manufacturers deliver customized mosquito screen door solutions, different styles of doors including hinged frames, swing doors, sliding systems, pleated net door, roller screens, motorized roller screens, and retractable doors are delivered to consumers.

Suitable for balcony, kitchen, main doors or patio doors, manufacturer have introduced some additional features such as 100% lead-free, antibacterial, fire retardant, recyclable and sun control fabrics in mosquito screen doors.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

