Cooling Tower Market Vendor Landscape, Growth Driver Analysis, Variables, Trends and Regional Scope

The global Cooling Tower Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global cooling tower market size is projected to value at USD 4.85 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. Cooling towers have applications in power plants, especially, in thermoelectric power plants, to prevent excess heat generation from the plant. On account of the rising demand for electricity, the power plant sector is expected to expand thus, boosting the market growth.

Key Players:

B&W SPIG (Babcock & Wilcox)

Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC)

Cenk Industrial Plants Manufacturing and Contracting

Cooling Towers Systems, Inc.

Delta Cooling Towers

Engie Refrigeration GmbH

Evapco

Hamon & CIE SA

Johnson Controls Inc.

Kelvion

Growth Drivers:

Moreover, the rising number of construction activities across the commercial and residential sectors in emerging economies is anticipated to drive product demand. Further, the surging industrialization is a major driver which is likely to augment the demand for cooling towers in the near future.

Technological upgradations are anticipated to offer better cooling capacity, installation & energy savings, reduced maintenance cost, and minimum components, which is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, various government regulations regarding the adoption of cooling towers among different regions are predicted to have a favorable impact on market growth.

On the other hand, environmental awareness regarding cooling towers like drift, water contamination, and plume are expected to hinder market demand. However, the deployment of drift eliminators and plume abated towers is poised to combat the environmental concerns and accelerate market growth over the projected period.

Material Outlook:

Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Steel

Concrete

Wood

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Application Outlook:

HVAC

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share exceeding 20% in terms of revenue in 2016 succeeded by Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR more than 5.0% over the forecast period. The rising number manufacturing units coupled with the spread of the industrial sector is anticipated to accelerate the demand for cooling towers in the region. The region’s rising focus on the development of nuclear power plant is also likely to augment market demand in the future.

Europe is expected to significantly grow over the projected period due to strict government regulations relating to the use of these towers along with the rising number of industries in this region. The increasing penetration of oil & gas industries in MEA is expected to have a positive impact on market growth of the region.

