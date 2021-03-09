Barrier Systems Market Application, Regional Movement Breakdown, Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Barrier Systems Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global barrier systems market size is projected to touch USD 24.5 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast duration. Factors such as growing preference in high-end security along with commercial and residential applications and usage for road safety of pedestrians are projected to bode well for the market growth over the forecast years.

Key Players:

A-SAFE

Ameristar Perimeter Security

Barrier1 Systems, Inc.

B&B Roadway and Security Solutions

Bekeart

Betafence

Cias Elettronica Srl

Concentric Security LLC

Delta Scientific Corporation

FutureNet Security Solutions, LLC

Growth Drivers:

Several vendors provide high-security barriers, which are widely used in vehicle access control systems to safeguard critical infrastructure and prevent projectile impacts. Moreover, barrier systems include timers and trigger loops to assist in lowering traffic overcrowding. The access control and monitoring solutions enable that asset and property are safeguarded from thieves.

Increasing demand for residential security is projected to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Governments worldwide are undertaking several initiatives for developing infrastructure, which is also predicted to supplement product demand over the projected period. Increasing cases of accidents and security breaches are driving the need for safety, which, in turn, propelling product use in various end-use industries. The rise in construction activities and increasing urbanization worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the barrier system market in the upcoming years. Additionally, fraudulent activities, rising incidents of terrorism, and illegal events have led to the shift in preference for barrier systems. These solutions are extensively preferred in financial institutions and data centers to prevent intrusion, data theft, and property damage among others.

End-use Outlook:

Commercial

Data Centers

Financial Institutions

Government

Industrial

Petrochemical

Military & Defense

Transportation

Type Outlook:

Bollards

Crash Barrier Systems

Drop Arms

Fences

Regional Outlook:

North America led the barrier system market in 2019. Growing terrorist activities are the leading concern, resulting in military & defense industries increasing preference for barrier systems to enhance the safety of citizens. Consumer inclination towards durable and robust materials, such as fences, is projected to bode well for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly from 2020 to 2025, owing to the growing infrastructural development. Increasing construction in nations such as China and India is further predicted to accelerate the product demand over the estimated duration.

