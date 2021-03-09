U.S. Frozen Food Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Frozen Food Market is anticipated to reach USD 72.98 billion by 2024. Frozen food lowers the rate of decomposition of food by converting moisture into ice. Also, it inhibits the growth of bacterial species. Frozen food offers better stock options; thereby prolonging shelf life. Frozen products constitute maximum vitamins and minerals as freezing conserves the products for prolonged periods without any stabilizers and discourages the microbial growth that causes food spoilage.

The factors that propel the growth of the U.S. Frozen Food Market include developments in packaging methods have made frozen foods more attractive and; at the same time, these methods also cater to the customers regarding holding and carrying such products effortlessly. U.S. Frozen Food industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The factors that could be attributed to the growth of the U.S. frozen food industry include changing lifestyle, easy storage, and increase in technological development.

U.S. Frozen Food Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Frozen fruits & vegetables

Frozen potatoes

Frozen ready meals

Frozen meat

Frozen fish/seafood

Frozen soup

Others

Frozen Food industry comprise Goya Foods, ConAgra Foods, McCain, Inn Foods, Pinnacle Foods groups, Bellisio Foods, General Mills Inc., El Sembrador, and Jeanie Marshall Foods Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

