Confectionery Fillings Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018-2028

Global Confectionery Fillings Market: An Overview

Confectionery fillings form an indispensable part of various sweets and desserts. Manufacturers are offering multiple confectionery fillings such as fruit fillings, non-fruit fillings and nut fillings which can be used in cookies, cakes & muffins, chocolates and more. Confectionery fillings act as a flavor, texture enhancer and take less time to prepare. Water-based confectionery fillings turn sticky, on coming in contact with heat, while on the other hand, fat-based confectionery fillings can be heated without altering the physical properties of the product.

Global Confectionery Fillings Market: Dynamics

Owing to the urban, on-the-go lifestyle of consumers, confectionery fillings are gaining traction, which is a crucial driver for the confectionery fillings market. The market for the confectionery fillings is anticipated to witness a growing demand owing to the increasing consumer inclination towards confectioneries such as pastries, doughnut, ice-cream, and more. The manufacturers of confectionary fillings are thereby increasing their inventories with varied types of flavored and textured confectionery fillings to fulfill the consumer demand for new and innovative taste and flavors in the confectionary product.

However, the consumers these days are more concerned about the sugar they consume per day and its potential downsides; this can result in the reduced sales of confectionery fillings. Increasing health consciousness, including chances of obesity and diabetes, might hinder the growth of confectionery fillings market during the forecast period.

With the propelling demand for ready-to-eat food products, the manufacturers are experimenting with unconventional ingredients such as beer and vegetable flavors; this is expected to create more opportunities in the global confectionery fillings market. Key players of the global confectionery fillings market such as AAK AB are focusing on giving rich tasting experience to the consumers by using innovative ingredients containing crunch, hot chili, fruit chunks and more.

Global Confectionery Fillings Market: Market Segmentation

Global confectionery fillings market has been segmented by filling type, base ingredient type, function, and end uses as follows-

On the basis of filling type, the global confectionery fillings market has been classified as follows-

Fruit Fillings

Non-fruit fillings

Nut-based fillings

Others

On the basis of base ingredient, the global confectionery fillings market has been classified as follows-

Water based

Fat based

Sugar based

Cocoa based

Others

On the basis of function, the global confectionery fillings market has been classified as follows-

Adding texture

Flavoring

Decorating

For Baking

Others

On the basis of end uses, the global confectionery fillings market has been classified as follows-

Food and Confectionary Pastry Biscuits & Cereals Dairy Products Ice cream Doughnuts Chocolates and Candies



On the basis of sales channel the global confectionery fillings market has been classified as follows:

Store based retailers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty stores Confectionary and Bakery Stores

Online Retailers

Global Confectionery Fillings Market: Some of the Key Players

Some of the key players in the global confectionery fillings market are AAK AB, Barry Callebaut AG, Clasen Quality Coatings, Inc., Parker Products, Prosto Petro Group., Cargill Inc and more. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global confectionery fillings market during the forecast period.

Global Confectionery Fillings Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the confectionery fillings market has been segmented into seven key regions as- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America region is expected to maintain its dominance followed by Western Europe in the global confectionery fillings market during the forecast period. Emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are anticipated to find a significant market opportunity in the confectionary fillings market. Manufacturers are producing custom confectionery fillings in accordance with the taste and flavor demands of specific regions. They are producing vegetable-based fillings to lure the Asian population while nut based confectionery fillings for North America region and fruit-based confectionery fillings for ice creams in the Brazil market.

