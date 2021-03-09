Mining Drills and Breakers Market Key Opportunities Prioritized, Application Estimates and Global Trends Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Mining Drills and Breakers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Mining Drills and Breakers Market is expected to reach USD 17.03 billion by 2025. Mining equipment’s are the tools used in mining industry to carry out the work above or below ground to extract minerals. Minerals are naturally occurring inorganic elements. It is exclusively used for mining of crude oil, gold, coal, or metals. The equipment’s widely used for mining are grinding equipment, drilling machines, crushing machines, and excavators.

Key Players:

Atlas Copco AB

Boart Longyear Ltd.

Cabo Drilling Corp.

Caterpillar

Energold Drilling Corp.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Geodrill Limited

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Metso Corporation

Growth Drivers:

High demand for smart mining solutions as use of enhanced technology like data transmission through cloud networks and real-time monitoring of activities. The mining drills and breakers industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising exploration around the world, availability of policy and measures to recover the mining sector, and rising use of latest technology like remote controlled or robotic equipment’s are documented as major factors of mining drills and breakers market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, drop in capital spending in mining industry is a factor that may restrain overall market growth in the upcoming years. Mining drills and breakers industry is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Product Outlook:

Rotary drills

Crawler drills

Rock breakers

Hydraulic breakers

The rock breakers sector accounted for the largest market share of mining drills and breakers in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand for excavators and backhoe loaders, and due to growing mining activities.

Application Outlook:

Metal mining

Mineral mining

Coal mining

The metal mining sector accounted for the largest market share of mining drills and breakers and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of growing demand for metals like gold, steel, and aluminum and high demand from infrastructure & automobile development. However, coal mining is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of mining drills and breakers and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming period. The reason behind the overall market growth could be availability of cost-efficient products, economic development, presence of key manufacturers, and growing automation of mining and construction processes. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of mining drills and breakers in this region. Instead, Europe is also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share.

