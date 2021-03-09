Barbeque Grill Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2027

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Barbeque Grill Market: Snapshot

The global barbeque grill market is anticipated to witness the rise of the ‘ultra-convenient’ trend where highly advanced, feature-rich electric products could make it to the forefront in terms of demand. Consumers may increase the demand for handy electric barbeque grill, taking into account their superior advantages, functionality, and aesthetics. New products such as the Tower T14028 Indoor/Outdoor Electric Barbeque Grill are making a point in the market with their strong demand. These cutting-edge products come with a non-stick grill plate that can be washed by hand or popped in the dishwasher. Plus, they do away with the need to scrub grease, source gas bottles, and light charcoal.

Electric barbeque grill could be a winner in the market because of its good quality results achieved consistently. Moreover, the flexibility it offers with respect to indoor and outdoor cooking is expected to place electric barbeque grill in a very good position in the market. Electric barbeque grill could be value for money, considering the needs of couples, families, and anyone on a health kick. It could be a go-to option for barbeque lovers as it lends itself to more than burgers and bangers. Its adjustable thermostat and usability with or without a stand are predicted to attract more demand in the global barbeque grill market.

Rapidly Growing Barbeque Industry to Create Opportunities for Barbeque Grill Manufacturers

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) conducted a consumer survey in 2017, which states that the use of barbeque grill is likely to increase by at least 29% in the upcoming year. With the increasing popularity of barbeque activities during summer holidays or weekends, the barbeque grill market is likely to witness excellent growth in the near future. Considering the consumers’ passion towards arranging barbeque activities with family or friends, barbequing is becoming a fundamental part of the North American lifestyle. The survey also states that more than 35% of the adult population in the U.S. purchased a new barbeque grill in 2017, and it may become a popular trend in the barbeque industry in the upcoming years.

The Barbecue Industry Association Grill (BIAG) stated that, as consumers believe that grilling is one of the healthiest methods of cooking, the sales of barbeque grills will increase rapidly. Along with the rapidly growing barbeque industry, demand for various barbeque accessories such as grills, skewers, and other barbeque tools is increasing. Over 83% of the North American population owned three or more barbeque accessories in 2017. As consumers are willing to customize their barbeque experience, growing demand for barbeque accessories is likely to drive the growth of the barbeque grill market in the foreseeable future.

Charcoal, Gas, and Electric: Manufacturers to Introduce Innovative Types of Barbeque Grills

As barbequing has become one of the favorite outdoor activity among consumers, manufacturers in the barbeque grill market are introducing various types of barbeque grills to meet their exact needs. Convenience remains among the primary needs for consumers willing to purchase a barbeque grill. As gas barbeque grill are fuelled by propane tanks or natural gas lines at homes, the needs for speedy meals are satisfied with this types of barbeque grills. Gas barbeque grills are popular among consumers for its applications in outdoor recreation activities. With a huge number of consumers across the globe indulging in outdoor recreation activities such as hiking, camping, and camping, gas barbeque grills are most often accompanies as a mean of cooking food outdoors.

Also, charcoal barbeque grills are gaining immense popularity among consumers owing to the distinct flavor they add to the food. Although a charcoal grill require sufficient place similar to gas grills, they are more cost-effective as compared to the prices of gas barbeque grills. However, growing needs for compact barbeque grills among consumers living in condominiums or apartments are boosting demand for electric barbeque grills. Apart from charcoal, gas, and electric grill, pallet barbeque grill are becoming popular in the barbeque grill market owing to the true hardwood flavor they add to the food. Manufacturers in the barbeque grill market are making available all the types of barbeque grills in order to address the dynamic needs of consumers around the world.

Distinct Colors and Designs of Barbeque Grills and Accessories to Attract Consumers the Most

As barbequing is becoming an important part of consumers’ lifestyle, demand for barbeque grills with unique designs and colors is increasing. The barbeque grill market is witnessing innovative trends that are gaining popularity among manufacturers. Leading manufacturers in the barbeque grill market are introducing barbeque grills with retro colors to replace black or typical stainless steel barbeque grills. Taking into account the increasing participation of consumers in outdoor activities, barbeque grills with vibrant colors and unique designs are likely to grab consumers’ attention.

Apart from the color and design of barbeque grills, manufacturers in the barbeque grill market are focusing on providing technologically advanced barbeque accessories as well. High-tech gear for barbequing and grilling such as an electric smoker, digital thermometer, and advanced controller are being introduced by market players to gain a competitive edge in the barbeque grill market. Traeger grills, a leading manufacturer in the barbeque grill market, recently introduced a pallet barbeque grill that can be operated on Wi-Fi. By enabling consumers to perform various tasks associated with barbequing, such as setting accurate temperature, from afar, these barbeque grills provide great convenience to consumers.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

