Conductive Polymers Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global Conductive Polymers Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2024. Organic polymers are insulators in their original form and a few conducting polymers have single and double bonds that comprise aromatic rings such as anthracene, thiophene, and pyrrole that are connected to each other across carbon-carbon single bonds. For instance, polyacetylene possesses simple molecular bonds. However, its insolubility and other features have made it a misfit for technological applications. In such cases, polyaniline, polypyrroles, polythiophenes and polyphenylenevinylenes are technologically relevant.

The conductive polymers market is highly driven by rise in demand for high-performance and lightweight products. Other features like enhanced chemical resistance and strength have enlarged the market demand in the global scenario.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
  • Polyphenylene Polymer (PPP)-based Resins
  • Polycarbonate (PC)
  • Intrinsically Conductive Polymers (ICP)
  • Nylon
  • Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Actuators & Sensors
  • Anti-Static Packaging
  • Batteries
  • Capacitors
  • Solar energy
  • Others

The key players in the conductive polymers industry include 3M Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Solvay S.A., The DoW Chemical Company, RTP Company, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Premix Oy, and Covestro AG.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

