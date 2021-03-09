Cryotherapy Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2021 – 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cryotherapy Market is anticipated to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2024 owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and the growing incidences of cervical, retinoblastoma, prostrate, skin cancer and others. Cryotherapy is basically the procedure of using cold temperatures for health benefits. This type of therapy has been into use since long to reduce pain and muscle spasms, show cell ageing and improve health recovery. The therapy reduces irritation, muscle swelling and pain. It cures several diseases and helps in surgical procedures as well. Over the years, cryotherapy has gained huge popularity and has become an accessible form of therapy.

Since cryotherapy is a minimally invasive therapy, it is more preferred for open surgeries. Owing to this, the demand of cryotherapy is growing, thereby boosting cryotherapy industry. Also, as the application is localized and constrained to the abnormal tissues, healthy tissues are well maintained, which reduce the side effects. Cryotherapy surgery is also used in combination with other treatments like radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and reduce the use of drugs for producing side effects.

Request a Sample Copy of Cryotherapy Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cryotherapy-market/request-sample

Even though there are numerous advantages of cryosurgery, most disadvantages have constrained the market growth. Few side effects of cryosurgery can be stated as hypopigmentation, erythema and pain. Less effectiveness of cryotherapy is majorly hampering the growth of cryotherapy market. Also, insufficient clinical information, and low awareness has resulted in low reimbursement. Conversely, as the technology is advancing, the downsides are expected to fade away, which will drive the market of cryotherapy in the years to come.

In various incidences of cancers, cryosurgery offers benefits like less complications, low pain and short period of hospital stay that is ideal for conventional surgeries. This will ultimately increase the demand for cryotherapy, thereby boosting cryotherapy industry. Cryotherapy is also regarded advantageous for patients that are non-responsive to treatments and cannot be treated. Owing to the increase in cancer patients worldwide, the market is also predicted to grow in the near future. Additionally, the rising investment in healthcare segment by the emerging nations will also stimulate the growth of the market of cryotherapy.

Cryotherapy Market Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Cryosurgery

Icepack Therapy

Chamber Therapy

Cryotherapy Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Cryoguns

Cryo probes

Gas cylinders

Others ( Cryo chambers, gas pressure gauges, and thermocouple devices)

Cryotherapy Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Oncology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Pain management

Others (ophthalmology and gynecology )

The key players in cryotherapy industry are ErbeElektromedizin GmbH, KrioSystem Sp. z.o.o., Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Impact Cryotherapy Inc., MetrumCryoflex Sp. z o.o., Sp. K., Novotech S.R.O, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. etc., and The Cooper Companies Inc. among others.

Access Cryotherapy Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cryotherapy-market

Cryotherapy Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com