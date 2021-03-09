Beard Care Products Market Size, Revenue, Share and Growth Rate to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global beard care products market size is expected to register revenue of USD 4.02 Billion by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing awareness among men to improve their appearance and rising influence of grooming products among the millennial.

The beard oil product segment held the largest share of 35.0% across the global market in 2018 owing to features like excellent moisturizing properties and suitability for different of skin categories. The wax & cream segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025. A prominent manufacturer, Wahl, has launched beard care oil for treatment of hair from itchiness, dryness, hair loss and irritation.

The convenience stores held the largest share exceeding 45% across the global market in 2018 owing to preference for physical verification of product before making the buying decision among the consumers. Moreover, offers and discounts given by the manufacturers are anticipated to positively impact the market growth in the upcoming years. The online distribution channel is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

Europe held the largest share exceeding 40% across the global beard care products market owing to increasing number of mustaches and beard championships. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025. Several factors like rising disposable income, rapid urbanization and increasing population across countries like India and China.

Key players are constantly engaged in developing various marketing strategies to boost their sales and to gain a competitive advantage over the other key players. They are also gaining partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio.

Global Beard Care Products Market: Key Players

A Revlon, Inc.; L’Oreal S.A.; Unilever; and Wild Willies

