Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market: Introduction

Pea protein, a plant-based food extracted from yellow peas, originally known as pisum sativum, has an exceptional amino acid profile. Pea protein has gained immense popularity in the food & beverage industry due to its exclusive nutritional and functional characteristics such as foaming, solubility and emulsification. Pea proteins are gluten-free, non-GMO, hypoallergenic and lactose-free, which fulfills consumer demand for a natural healthy product. These pea proteins are separated, extracted, sterilized and dried through numerous methods to enhance its properties. They are dried through spray drying and freeze-drying where freeze-dried pea isolates increase its shelf life, solubility and protein content of the pea protein. Freeze-dried pea isolates are generally used as an alternative for meat protein and whey protein. Global freeze-dried pea isolates market is about to witness a projecting growth in the upcoming years due to an increase in demand for functional food, sports nutrition supplement and rising vegan population. The global freeze-dried pea isolates market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

This Press Release will help you to understand the market Statistics of the European Region.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3986

Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for freeze-dried pea isolates is due to the expanding population shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein. Also, rising vegan population, changing consumer preference towards gluten-free and lactose-free products, and growing dependency on alternative food supplement due to an ever-increasing sedentary lifestyle are some of the major factors driving the freeze-dried pea isolates market globally. Moreover, freeze-dried pea Isolates contains all essential amino acids, including valine, threonine, phenylalanine, methionine, isoleucine, leucine, histidine and lysine. These nine amino acids perform essential functions in the body and boost immunity. Freeze-dried pea isolates are hypoallergic, unlike soy, milk, whey, and cheese, and hence, are used as an alternative for various proteins. Thus, freeze-dried pea isolates acts as a substitute to multiple proteins in the market and, thereby increases the global demand for freeze-dried pea isolates market. Other than a nutritional supplement, it is also used as an emulsifier or texturizing agent in the meat processing industry. This is mainly due to its outstanding hydrophilic performance and emulsifying capability. However, increasing meat consumption owing to increase in middle-class population has dampened the growth of global freeze-dried pea isolates market.

Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market: Segmentation

The global freeze-dried pea isolates market is segmented on the basis of application, product type and region.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3986

Based on application, the global freeze-dried pea isolates market is segmented as:

Bakery Goods

Nutrition Supplement

Energy Drinks

Pet Food

Emulsifier in Meat Industry

Others

Nutrition supplement end-use application accounts for a share of around 30% – 35% in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market. Moreover, energy drinks remains one of the major hotspots in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market.

Based on product type, the global freeze-dried pea Isolates market is segmented as:

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolates (75%-80%)

Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolates (80%-85%)

High Purity Pea Protein Isolates (>85%)

High purity pea protein accounts for a major share in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market. This is because high solubility and exceptional water-binding properties.

Based on region, the global freeze-dried pea isolates market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

To receive an extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3986

Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market: Regional Outlook

North America accounts for a majority of the share in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market. This is mainly because North America is one of the major pea producing regions, as well as the largest exporter of peas globally. Europe has gained the second position in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market, with the presence of major manufacturing companies and operational facilities in the region. Changing consumer preference and increase in vegan consuming population is also one of the factors for the growth of global freeze-dried pea isolates market. The Asia Pacific is one the fastest-growing region in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market owing to rising health-conscious population and expanding manufacturing facilities of freeze-dried pea isolates in the region, especially in China, Japan and Australia. Other regions such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to grow in the coming future and accounts for merely single-digit growth, mainly due to the presence of unorganized players in the freeze-dried pea isolates market.

Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global freeze-dried pea Isolates market are Roquette Frères (France), Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (Canada), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Nutri-Pea Limited (Canada), and Sotexpro (France), Axiom Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Farbest Brands (U.S.), Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd. (China), Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co., Ltd. (China), and The Scoular Company (U.S.), among others. The freeze-dried pea isolates market consists of consolidated players with major players holding a majority of the shares in the freeze-dried pea isolate market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Freeze-Dried Pea Isolates market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Freeze-Dried Pea Isolates market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Freeze-Dried Pea Isolates Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Freeze-Dried Pea Isolates Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: