Cream Cheese Frosting Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply & Demand 2018-2028

Global Cream Cheese Frosting: Market Overview

Dairy desserts have gained popularity across the world. Dairy desserts is a natural source of calcium & contains several nutrients of milk such as vitamin A & magnesium. Cream cheese frostings is dairy dessert product. Cream cheese frostings is fluffy and thick sugary coating of salted butter with cream. Sweet acidic taste & smooth texture is the unique selling price of the cream cheese frosting.

Cream cheese frosting are used in decorating cookies, cakes, ice creams, pastries, muffins and in various bakery products. Many well renowned food chains & ice cream parlors, are using cream cheese frosting in order to enhance taste. Manufacturers are innovating through launching new range of products such as organic cream cheese frosting, buttercream cheese frosting. In a survey it is found that above 50% of the U.S. household consumes cream cheese in 2017 which represents strong potential for cream cheese frosting market in the region.

Global Cream Cheese Frosting Market: Dynamics

The cream cheese frosting market is majorly driven by the increasing number of ice cream parlors & gourmet restaurants. With the developing tastes & changing lifestyle, the demand for ready to eat packaged food is increasing which is rising the demand for cream cheese frosting in the market. Growing demand for cream cheese in the sandwich fillings is likely to drive the demand in the market. New innovations and flavors by manufacturers act as a fuel to the growth of the market. With the rising demand for cheesecake, pastries in the market, the demand for cream cheese frosting is increasing during the forecast period. According to WHO, more than 1.9 billion of population consisting of 18 years & older are overweight. It was also found that more than 500 million were suffering from obesity. However, health issues such as increasing obesity is hampering the cream cheese frosting market growth.

Global Cream Cheese Frosting Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global cream cheese frosting can be segmented as:

Regular cream cheese frosting

Low-fat cream cheese frosting

On the basis of flavour, global cream cheese frosting can be segmented as:

Blueberry

Pineapple

Salmon

Raspberry

Jalapeno

Garden vegetable

Strawberry

Roasted garlic

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, global cream cheese frosting can be segmented as:

E-Commerce

Convenience store

Retail stores

Others

Geographically, the global cream cheese frosting market can be segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Asia Pacific and MEA. North America is dominating the cream cheese frosting market on the account of high consumption of pastries, cakes and other confectionary items. Also, the urban populations is inclined towards the consumption of bakery products compared to rural areas. Europe has strong potential in the cream cheese frosting market owing to largest milk producing countries like UK, France & Germany.

Global Cream Cheese Frosting Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global cream cheese frosting are as follows:

Dawn Food Inc.

CSM Bakery Solutions

Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc.

Rich Product Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Blaser’s USA Inc.

Alouette Cheese USA LLC

California Dairies, Inc.

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global cream cheese frosting market during forecast period.

Global Cream Cheese Frosting Market: Key Developments

Some of the key developments in the global cream cheese frosting are as follows:

In 2015, Dawn Food Products Inc. offered finest buttercream cheese frostings for cake & pastry decorators with wide variety of flavors such as chocolate and vanilla, which enables decorators to design distinctive confections with intricacy and control.

Kraft Heinz’s has introduces Philadelphia brand in the Cream Cheese sector, which is producing frostings & spreads featuring frostings made from fresh fruits and vegetable & contains no artificial flavor.

Global Cream Cheese Frosting Market: Regional Outlook

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

